Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - July 12th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The 2022 NBA finalists - Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics - will face off in the NBA 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League.

The NBA Finals this year was special, as both teams were drafted and homegrown instead of being assembled through free agency and trade. Hence, this Summer League NBA Finals rematch is another display of how strong the two organizations are in drafting and developing.

Match Details

Game - Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time - Tuesday, July 12, 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, July 13; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

NBA Communications @NBAPR Update for tomorrow's Summer League schedule:



• BOS-GSW will now be at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT in T&M instead of Cox

• PHX-DAL will now be at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT and televised by NBA TV

• DET-IND will now be in Cox instead of T&M

• LAL-LAC will now be televised by ESPN Update for tomorrow's Summer League schedule:• BOS-GSW will now be at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT in T&M instead of Cox• PHX-DAL will now be at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT and televised by NBA TV• DET-IND will now be in Cox instead of T&M• LAL-LAC will now be televised by ESPN

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics in the NBA 2K23 Summer League

The Boston Celtics are currently 1-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League. They lost to the Miami Heat and won against the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston faced both teams in the 2022 playoffs, with both series going to Game 7. Hence, the fanbases are heavily invested, and these games were intense even if it was just the Summer League.

The Celtics bounced back against the Bucks in spectacular fashion. Four starters scored in double figures, including Mfiondu Kabengele, who dropped a monster double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. They now take on the Warriors before facing the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday in their final matchup.

Key Player - Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan of the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Summer League

Matt Ryan continues to impress in the Summer League. He has established himself as a solid player for the Boston Celtics, who might receive a two-way contract or the 15th roster spot.

Ryan was, in fact, the most valuable player in Boston's incredible win against Milwaukee. He dropped a team-high 23 points in 24 minutes off the bench along with two steals, as many rebounds and an assist. Most importantly, he sunk the game-winning three-pointer with the clock winding down, with Boston trailing by one.

He choked up while talking to reporters, sharing his emotional story of how, just a year ago, he was driving for DoorDash, an online food delivery platform. He said:

"I don’t know if you guys heard my story, but I was driving DoorDash a year ago, and to be here, to be part of the Boston Celtics, it’s special."

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Brodric Thomas | G - JD Davidson | F - Juhann Begarin | F - Sam Hauser | C - Mfiondu Kabengele.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Jonathan Kuminga and Mac McClung of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA 2K23 Summer League

The Golden State Warriors are also 1-1 in the Summer League. They lost their opener against the New York Knicks but emerged victorious against the San Antonio Spurs by a single point in a thrilling finish.

This Summer League is the perfect opportunity for the Dubs front office to display their ability to develop young talent while also competing for championships.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Initial plan from the Warriors is to play James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in Tuesday’s summer league game. Jama Mahlalela: “The more they play the better.” Initial plan from the Warriors is to play James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in Tuesday’s summer league game. Jama Mahlalela: “The more they play the better.”

Fan-favorite sophomore Jonathan Kuminga dropped a game-high 28 points in 26 minutes against the Spurs. Impressively, he went 7-18 from the free-throw line. If he makes just 60% of his foul shots, it's a 30-piece night.

Mac McClung is also showing off his prowess on the Las Vegas stage for the Warriors. He dropped 22 points, six assists and three steals and made some key shots.

Key Player - James Wiseman

James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA 2K23 Summer League

The Golden State Warriors debuted the young duo of James Wiseman and Kuminga in the game, and they didn't disappoint.

It gave fans a glimpse into the future if the two young guns continue with the team. Wiseman put on an absolute show in his limited minutes against the Spurs. He went 5-7, including 1-1 from beyond the arc. His jumper looked great; his movement looked promising, and he also had two incredible blocks.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Here’s that Jonathan Kuminga to James Wiseman pick-and-roll lob dunk to open the game Here’s that Jonathan Kuminga to James Wiseman pick-and-roll lob dunk to open the game https://t.co/PqGqPb1VJN

All Bay Area fans are interested to see how Wiseman plays and improves moving forward. His every step and action is being carefully observed and scrutinized, as he could be a difference-maker for the Warriors in their title defense next season.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Mac McClung | G - Lester Quinones | F - Quinndary Weatherspoon | F - Jonathan Kuminga | C - James Wiseman.

Celtics vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors appear to be favorites in this matchup, as their lineup features several players who have NBA experience.

Kuminga, Wiseman, Moses Moody and Weatherspoon have all been coached by coach Steve Kerr. Meanwhile, Mac McClung has seen his fair share of the big stage in Los Angeles. The Celtics, meanwhile, have plenty of inexperienced players and could fall short against the Warriors.

Where to watch Celtics vs Warriors game?

The matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and TSN and will have local coverage on NBC Sports Boston. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass, and fans can tune in to the radio at 95.7 The Game to listen to the live commentary.

