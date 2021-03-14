Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - March 14th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 2020-21 NBA season continues with an out-of-conference clash as the Boston Celtics lock horns with the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Sunday.

The Boston Celtics saw their four-game winning streak get snapped at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets superteam on Thursday. However, the C's were bolstered by the return of their primary defender, Marcus Smart, who was sidelined with a calf injury for 18 games.

With Smart's return to the fold and the presence of the Boston Celtics star trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker, the team have a solid chance of finishing the second half of their season with a high seed.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets continue their search for a win as they come into this game after losing their 15 previous outings. The franchise that had been one of the elite teams in the West till last season is going through a nightmare scenario since James Harden's departure.

Their sub-par performance on the floor can be explained by their spate of injuries, but the Houston Rockets are in desperate need of a shake-up.

Celtics vs Rockets Injury updates

The Boston Celtics don't have any new injuries for this game. After struggling with several player injuries at the start of the season, the Celtics are finally returning to their full strength.

Marcus Smart's return to the floor will help the team play better defense as they endeavor to turn things around. Romeo Langford remains out due to the league's stringent health and safety protocols. However, Brad Stevens will have the rest of his cast ready to rock the hardwood at the Toyota Center on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have a worrisome list of injured players ahead of this game. Eric Gordon is the newest addition to the list, with the Rockets guard expected to miss 4-6 weeks of action due to a groin sprain. David Nwaba is being monitored on a day-to-day basis, while Rodions Kurucs won't be suiting up for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Moreover, Christian Wood (right ankle), John Wall (left knee) and Danuel House Jr. (right knee) have all been ruled out of this contest. On a brighter note, the Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas believes some of these players could return to the floor for Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

Since Christian Wood got sidelined on February 4, the Houston Rockets have gone 0-14 after winning seven of eight games before his injury.

Celtics vs Rockets Predicted Lineups

The Boston Celtics will be eager to bounce back with a win after dropping one to the Nets in their previous matchup. They will undoubtedly seek to take advantage of the slumping Houston Rockets.

Brad Stevens will likely send out Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown to start things off in the backcourt,with the duo to be supported by Marcus Smart, who could come in with the Boston Celtics second unit to provide a boost at both ends of the floor. Brown and Walker had a rough night against the Nets, tallying 24 cumulative points between them.

Jayson Tatum should feature at the small forward position; he has been the most reliable player on the Boston Celtics' roster this season. Tatum is coming off a 31-point outing and could potentially explode for a monster performance against the struggling Houston Rockets.

Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson could roll out as the Boston Celtics' two frontline players.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are tied for the longest losing streak in franchise history.

The injury-riddled team were forced to recall two players from the G League, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon Martin Jr. Both players displayed flashes of brilliance in the loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. Second-year guard Kevin Porter Jr. tallied 27 points and eight assists, while Martin Jr. registered 15 points and ten rebounds.

With several players unavailable, Silas could use the same lineup from that game, sending Ben McLemore and Kevin Porter Jr. to start things off in the backcourt. Jae'Sean Tate and Sterling Brown are set to resume their roles on the wing as the two forwards, while Justin Patton could come in at the center.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Jaylen Brown, G Kemba Walker, F Jayson Tatum, F Daniel Theis, C Tristan Thompson.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G Kevin Porter Jr., G Ben McLemore, F Jae'Sean Tate, F Sterling Brown, C Justin Patton