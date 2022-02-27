Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics are all set to face a new-look Indiana Pacers side on Sunday for the third time in the ongoing NBA season.

The Celtics have found their footing late this season, rising to sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-26 season record. They will head to Indiana with two consecutive wins behind them.

For the Celtics, Ime Udoka's intelligence has come in handy. He has managed to bring the team back on track after a sub-par start to the campaign. The key reason for Boston's success has been their impenetrable defense.

While Marcus Smart is a well-known defender, Robert Williams III's rise as one of the most dominant centers in the league has been pleasantly surprising.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have not had any significant impact on the league this season other than handing out easy wins to stronger teams.

With an abysmal 20-41 season record, Indiana have won only 32.8% of their games, the fifth worst winning percentage in the entire league. Although the team now has the likes of Buddy Heild and Tyrese Haliburton, reaching the playoffs for them seems highly unlikely.

In their most recent meeting, the Celtics defeated the Pacers by 19 points. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the feared offensive duo from Boston, combined for a whooping 67 points. The Pacers saw a decent performance from Domantas Sabonis, who has since moved to Sacramento.

The upcoming match between the Celtics and the Pacers could likely result in another easy victory for the Celts.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics are yet to submit their official injury report to the league for this game. However, they will most likely have an entirely healthy roster as they head to Indiana.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Pacers, meanwhile, have a long list of injured players as they head in to Sunday.

Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner, TJ Warren and TJ McConnell have all been marked as out, and will not suit up against Boston. Meanwhile, Chris Duarte and Lance Stephenson have been marked as questionable, and will be continuously assesed.

Player Name Status Reason Chris Duarte Questionable Sore left big toe Lance Stephenson Questionable Left ankle sprain TJ McConnell Out Right wrist surgery Ricky Rubio Out Left knee ACL tear Myles Turner Out Left foot stress reaction TJ Warren Out Left navicular fracture

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Celtics will most likely field their tested lineup. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should start in the backcourt as the starting guards.

Smart leads Boston in steals per game this season, and could be a key defender for his team. Ime Udoka should use Jayson Tatum, the best three-point shooter onin the team, in the frontcourt alongside Al Horford and Robert Williams III.

Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon should start as the Pacers' primary point guard on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton, who is averaging 19.4 points and three threes per game in Indiana, could start at number 2.

Head coach Rick Carlisle will most likely use Buddy Heild, Oshae Brissett and Isaiah Jackson in the frontcourt.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton| Small Foward - Buddy Hield | Power Forward - Oshae Brissett | Center - Isaiah Jackson.

