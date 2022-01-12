Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 12th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will host the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics will head into this game on the back of a 101-98 OT win against the Indiana Pacers on January 10th. With the win, the Celtics improved to 20-21 on the season. Meanwhile, the Pacers see themselves at 15-26.

Looking to improve upon their records, both teams will head into this rematch in Indiana.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Marcus Smart celebrates a three-pointer

The Boston Celtics will have a few names to mention in their injury report ahead of the game against Indiana.

A new addition to the injury report will be Marcus Smart. Smart suffered a thigh contusion in the game against the Pacers. While the injury has been listed as day-to-day, his availability for the game has been listed as questionable.

Payton Pritchard also continues to feature on the injury report. Expected to clear quarantine on January 12th, Pritchard has also been listed as questionable. He may sit this game out should the Celtics choose to make the sophomore go through re-conditioning.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Celtics Injury Report at Indiana for Wednesday:



Payton Pritchard - Health & Safety Protocols - QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart - Right Thigh Contusion - DOUBTFUL Celtics Injury Report at Indiana for Wednesday:Payton Pritchard - Health & Safety Protocols - QUESTIONABLEMarcus Smart - Right Thigh Contusion - DOUBTFUL

Player Name: Status: Reason: Payton Pritchard Questionable Health and Safety Marcus Smart Questionable Thigh

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Caris LeVert prepares to attempt a jump shot

The Indiana Pacers will also mention a few players in their injury report ahead of their game against the Boston Celtics.

Key mentions for the game will be in the form of Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte. Brogdon sustained an achilles injury earlier in the month of January. He has been listed as questionable for tomorrow's game. Duarte has also been listed as questionable due to personal reasons.

The Pacers have also mentioned Caris LeVert and Goga Bitadze in their injury report. Having upgraded from out to questionable, Bitadze and LeVert may sit the game out as he returns to game condition.

Justin Anderson will continue to be sidelined under health and safety protocols. He will be the only Pacer in quarantine.

Long-term injuries will see TJ McConnell and TJ Warren out of the rotation. There is no timeline on Warren's return. McConnell is expected to be out for a few weeks longer.

DK Nation @dklive NBA INJURY ALERT: Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and PG/SG Caris LeVert (conditioning) questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Celtics. NBA INJURY ALERT: Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and PG/SG Caris LeVert (conditioning) questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Celtics. https://t.co/ojnsKeLCte

Player Name: Status: Reason: Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Achilles Chris Duarte Questionable Personal Caris LeVert Questionable Conditioning Goga Bitadze Questionable Conditioning Justin Anderson Out Health and Safety TJ Warren Out Foot TJ McConnell Out Wrist

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Josh Richardson in action

Following a rather harrowing stint through the month of December, the Boston Celtics have a relatively healthier roster early in the new year. Although Marcus Smart features on the injury report, his status being questionable does offer some respite.

Should Smart sit this game out, Boston would still run with a fairly well-established roster. Dennis Schroder enters the starting rotation to replace Smart at point guard. With Jaylen Brown in the shooting guard position, the Celtics will complete their backcourt duo.

The frontcourt trio will continue to see Jayson Tatum at small forward with a combo of bigs in Al Horford and Robert Williams III at power forward and center.

Coming off the bench, the Celtics will expect heavy minutes from Josh Richardson, Grant Williams and Enes Freedom.

Although the rotation is well-established, the Celtics have struggled to see a proper rhythm develop within their ranks. Hoping that their players remain healthy, Boston will continue to build chemistry along this framework.

Indiana Pacers

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers' current roster situation puts them in a bit of a bind regarding their rotation. With Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert both out of the rotation, the Pacers have seen Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington Jr. in the starting backcourt.

Indiana's frontcourt comprises of their main rotation of Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. With two bigs in Sabonis and Turner, the Pacers have had a strong interior presence since the start of the season.

With Chris Duarte also out of the rotation for personal reasons, the Pacers bench rotation has been a little out of sorts. Although the side saw great minutes from Lance Stephenson and Torrey Craig, their big man rotation off the bench has been very limited considering the absence of Goga Bitadze.

Indiana will hope to see some semblance of their primary roster soon considering the questionable status of most of their key players for this game against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting 5’s

Boston Celtics

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III

Indiana Pacers

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Keifer Sykes | G - Duane Washington Jr. | F - Justin Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

Edited by Arnav Kholkar