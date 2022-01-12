Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - January 12th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will head into a rematch against the Indiana Pacers on their home turf at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 12th.

The previous matchup between the two teams saw the Celtics emerge 101-9 winners after overtime. With the win, the Celtics improved to 20-21 on the season, while the Pacers slipped to 15-26.

On a two-game winning streak, Boston will look to continue their rise through the Eastern Conference table. Indiana, meanwhile, will attempt to put together a string of wins to salvage their season.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday January 12th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 13th, 2022; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Boston Celtics Preview

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics

The win against the Indiana Pacers poses an important point in the Boston Celtics' campaign. Almost midway through the season, the Celtics find themselves a game out .500 and on the brink of play-in contention.

Given that their roster is almost at full strength, Boston will attempt to capitalize on that, as they play their next two games on the road before heading home for a four-game homestand.

They will be relatively short-handed as they head into this game against the Pacers, though. Payton Pritchard is in the league's health and safety protocols, while Marcus Smart is doubtful for the game because of a thigh contusion.

Taylor Snow @taylorcsnow Last night, Jaylen Brown (26 PTS, 15 REB) and Jayson Tatum (24 PTS, 12 REB) became the first pair of Celtics teammates to record at least 24 PTS and 12 REB apiece since Paul Pierce (25 PTS, 12 REB) and Antoine Walker (33 PTS, 13 REB) on 2/27/05. Last night, Jaylen Brown (26 PTS, 15 REB) and Jayson Tatum (24 PTS, 12 REB) became the first pair of Celtics teammates to record at least 24 PTS and 12 REB apiece since Paul Pierce (25 PTS, 12 REB) and Antoine Walker (33 PTS, 13 REB) on 2/27/05. https://t.co/YtGM7A9Bt0

Smart being out of the rotation could affect their defensive impact immensely. However, the Celtics will hope to come away with a win, as their leading duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are in good scoring form.

Key Player - Robert Williams III

Robert Williams in action for the Boston Celtics

A key player for the Boston Celtics in this game could be their center Robert Williams III. A third-year player with Boston, Williams has been an extremely valuable asset for the Celtics.

Although he started the campaign coming off the bench to replace Al Horford at 5, Williams now has a starting spot as Horford has shifted to power forward. The move has done wonders to the Celtics' inside presence.

With two long and athletic big men in the paint, the Boston Celtics enjoy the combined rebounding ability of both. In the previous game against the Indiana Pacers, Williams and Horford combined for 19 rebounds; 12 of them were grabbed by Williams.

NBA TV @NBATV Robert Williams III with the MEAN putback Robert Williams III with the MEAN putback 😳 https://t.co/CLfZsHUmo5

Robert Williams III also made a huge impact defensively. Altering shots and disrupting the offense, Williams also recorded four steals and three blocks on the night. He could play a key role in shutting down Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner in the paint again.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Lance Stephenson will continue his stay with the Indiana Pacers.

The loss to the Boston Celtics comes on the back of a rather impressive win against the Utah Jazz. The Indiana Pacers saw a dominant performance from their leading big man Domantas Sabonis along with a tremendous outing from Lance Stephenson.

theScore @theScore

🟡 Lance Stephenson career-high 14 AST



Pacers get it done at home vs. the Jazz. 🟡 Domantas Sabonis career-high 42 PTS🟡 Lance Stephenson career-high 14 ASTPacers get it done at home vs. the Jazz. 🟡 Domantas Sabonis career-high 42 PTS🟡 Lance Stephenson career-high 14 ASTPacers get it done at home vs. the Jazz. 💪 https://t.co/iAa4MiIFY2

In the absence of key players such as Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert, the Pacers have had to rely on ten-day contract players to fill their roster. Fortunately, some of these signings have held value for the team.

Unfortunately, not a lot of these moves have resulted in wins, as the Pacers still find themselves in the lower rung in the East. Losing four of their last five games almost midway through the season, Indiana have been inconsistent. They have shown little signs of turning things around as well.

Sabonis continues to be an efficient presence for the team, recording 11 points and a monster 23 rebounds in the game against the Celtics. However, Indiana have problems galore in their roster.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis in action for the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers should continue to rely on Domantas Sabonis to lead them in this matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers



11 PTS, 23 REB, 10 AST

42 PTS (career-high), 6 REB, 3 AST

32 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST



RT to make him a 3x @Dsabonis11 's last three games:11 PTS, 23 REB, 10 AST42 PTS (career-high), 6 REB, 3 AST32 PTS, 12 REB, 10 ASTRT to make him a 3x #NBAAllStar .@Dsabonis11's last three games:11 PTS, 23 REB, 10 AST42 PTS (career-high), 6 REB, 3 AST32 PTS, 12 REB, 10 ASTRT to make him a 3x #NBAAllStar ⭐️ https://t.co/UlUj5RzrgF

As an All-Star caliber player for the team, Sabonis is asked to carry heavy responsibilities, which he has to deliver consistently. Although his scoring has been inconsistent in the last two games, Sabonis continues to be a monster on the rebounding glass.

Grabbing 23 rebounds in the previous game, Sabonis dominated on the inside. Securing eight offensive rebounds, Sabonis was also able to create second-chance opportunities for his team, thanks to his efficiency.

The 25-year old big man also plays a role in distributing the ball. Being a gifted passer, Sabonis can showcase his playmaking prowess, which plays a huge role in setting the tone for Indiana's offense.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Keifer Sykes | G - Duane Washington Jr. | F - Justin Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner.

Celtics vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers game is an interesting matchup, regardless of the state of Indiana's roster.

Although the Pacers will have most of their key pieces out of rotation for this game, they are a solid scoring team and plays winning basketball. They are 12-10 at home this season.

Meanwhile, although the Celtics have most of their key pieces and have momentum with a two-game win streak, they are on a six-game losing slide on the road.

With a 7-13 record, Boston haven't been a great team in away conditions. Indiana's homecourt advantage could be Boston's undoing in this game.

Where to watch Celtics vs Pacers game?

The Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Indiana. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 93.5 FM/107.5 The Fan as well.

