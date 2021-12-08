Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will stay in Los Angeles another day to take on the LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Wednesday. Both teams have a 13-12 record on the season entering this matchup.

The Celtics are playing their second game of a back-to-back, and are coming off a disappointing 117-102 loss against their archrivals LA Lakers. The game was neck and neck heading into half-time before the Lakers' big 3 took over. Jayson Tatum dropped 34 points, including 11 points in the fourth quarter, albeit in a losing effort.

With the loss, the Celtics have dropped to tenth in the Eastern Conference standings, having lost four of their last seven games. Coach Ime Udoka needs to improve the team's offense, or else they could find themselves in the play-in tournament at the end of the regular season.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, are coming off a 102-90 victory against the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers. Paul George showed up for his team when they needed him the most. He bagged 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals while shooting 9-18 (50%) from the field.

The LA Clippers aren't doing too well themselves, though. They have lost five of their last eight games, including losses to the Sacramento Kings (twice) and the bottom-table New Orleans Pelicans. They are elite defensively, but are ranked a lowly 26th in offensive rating.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum (left) and Dennis Schroder of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics continue without the services of Jaylen Brown as he recovers from a hamstring injury. He was questionable for last night's game, but didn't lace up, and is now ruled out of this clash.

Elsewhere, Romeo Langford was listed as probable ahead of last night's game, but ended up playing 17 minutes. He isn't on their injury report.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jaylen Brown Out Hamstring Injury Bruno Fernando Out Lower Back Spasms Jabari Parker Out non-COVID-related Illness

Jabari Parker is out due to a non-Covid illness, while Bruno Fernando is sidelined due to lower back spasms. Both did not play last night.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George (left) and Reggie Jackson (in focus) of the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are awaiting the return of Nicolas Batum who is undergoing conditioning. He is listed as questionable for this game, while Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston continue to be ruled out due to long-term injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Keon Johnson Out G-League - On Assignment Jay Scrubb Out G-League - Two-way Nicolas Batum Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning

Jay Scrubb and Keon Johnson are playing for the G-League affiliate Agua Caliente Clippers.

NESN @NESN The Clippers may get a boost ahead of Wednesday's game against the Celtics with the potential for Nicolas Batum to return to the lineup. wp.me/pch2rN-5SEU The Clippers may get a boost ahead of Wednesday's game against the Celtics with the potential for Nicolas Batum to return to the lineup. wp.me/pch2rN-5SEU

Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will likely deploy the lineup from their last game, as no new names have appeared on their injury report.

Dennis Schroder should start as the point guard, with Marcus Smart sharing the backcourt. Jayson Tatum could play the small forward position while Al Horford starts as the power forward. Robert Williams III should retain his center position.

Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson and Grant Williams are expected to get decent minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers

Coach Tyronn Lue has tried a new lineup, and could stick to it for this game. He has sent Eric Bledsoe and Serge Ibaka to the bench while shifting Paul George to the small forward position.

Instead, Luke Kennard starts as the shooting guard, with Marcus Morris Sr. as the power forward. Ivica Zubac and Reggie Jackson should retain their center and point guard roles, respectively. Brandon Boston Jr. and Terence Mann could join Bledsoe and Ibaka off the bench.

Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Marcus Smart | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Robert Williams III.

LA Clippers

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Luke Kennard | F - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Boston Los Angeles 0 votes so far