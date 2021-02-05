Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - February 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers welcome the Boston Celtics to Staples Arena in what appears to be a crunch match-up.

Based on the last 10 games, the Boston Celtics appear to be in a bit of a slump, having endured 6 losses in that time period. The LA Clippers, come into the match, in excellent form winning 8 of their last 10 encounters in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers Injury Update

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics have a number of injury concerns to deal with prior to taking the court against the LA Clippers tonight. They will be without the services of PG Marcus Smart who is expected to be out for another 2 weeks with a strained left calf.

G Romeo Langford who hasn't featured this season is recovering from his off-season wrist surgery and his return date is still unknown. Payton Pritchard and Jaylen Brown are both down with knee injuries and are listed as questionable to face the LA Clippers.

Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley and Jay Scrubb are ruled out for the match against Boston Celtics with knee and foot injuries respectively. The former was listed questionable before.

Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers Predicted

Lineups

Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker looks likely to return to the starting 5 against the LA Clippers with Marcus Smart still ruled out. Jeff Teague will most probably start from the bench and will play in rotation with the former Charlotte Hornets star.

The Boston Celtics are unlikely to call Payton Pritchard back to the lineup, giving him ample time to recover 100%. Jaylen Brown has played every game for the 17-time NBA cahmpions this season and even though he is listed questionable, it won't be surprising to see him start, with the LA Clippers expected to field their strongest lineup.

Star-man Jayson Tatum, forward Tristan Thompson and center Daniel Thies will be the other 3 starters. Expect Robert Williams III and Grant Williams to make an impact off the bench for Boston in tonight's tough match-up.

Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers will have the strongest possible starting 5 out for this blockbuster encounter. Although they will be without the services of Patrick Beverely, Ty Lue's team has enough depth to manage without him. They will most likely go with the same lineup that started in the win against the Cavs, with Reggie Jackson and Paul George as the two guards, Kawhi Leonard and Batum as the two forwards and Serge Ibaka as the center.

Ivica Zubac, Lou Williams and Marcus Morris Sr. will be the key players from the bench who can make a big impact in the game.

Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers- Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

G- Kemba Walker, G- Jaylen Brown, F- Jayson Tatum, F-Tristan Thompson , C- Daniel Theis

LA Clippers

G- Reggie Jackson, G- Paul George, F- Kawhi Leonard, F- Nicolas Batum, C- Serge Ibaka