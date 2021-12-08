Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics' trip to Los Angeles will continue when they lock horns with the LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Wednesday.

The Celtics come into the game after a 117-102 defeat to the LA Lakers on Tuesday. Jayson Tatum had a great game, going for 34 points, but his efforts were not enough to prevent a loss on the night.

A win against the Clippers would help Boston take some momentum ahead of tough games coming up against the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Clippers enter this game off an impressive 102-90 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers went on a 12-2 run in the final minutes to take a win on the night. Paul George and co, have been a bit inconsistent of late. They will hope to change that and grab a win on Wednesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 8; 11:30 PM ET (Thursday, December 9; 9:00 AM IST),

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Boston Celtics have been in great offensive flow lately, courtesy of Jayson Tatum's brilliance. They currently hold a 13-12 record, and sit in tenth position in the East. Jaylen Brown has been in and out of the side due to injuries, but the team has adapted well to it. In his absence, Dennis Schroder has stepped, racking up points.

The team's defense has been a bit leaky, but with a new coach, that should get better as the games go by. Boston have a tough few weeks ahead, as they face some of the best teams in the league.

However, if stars like Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder step up, they will fancy their chances in those games as they look to get into the playoffs.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum started the season slowly, but as the season has progressed, he has once again showed up strong for the Celtics.

The youngster is averaging 25.5 PPG and 8.8 RPG through 25 appearances this season. He got off to a hot start against the Lakers, but couldn't lead his team to a win on the night.

Tatum will hope to put in another big performance at the Staples, and hope that his team emerges triumphant this time.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder; G - Marcus Smart; F - Jayson Tatum; F - Al Horford; C - Robert Williams III.

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Clippers have been doing a great job this season without their star player, Kawhi Leonard. They hold a 13-12 record, and sit in fifth place in the West.

The Western Conference has many teams who have been inconsistent, and hold a similar record as the Clippers, this season. However, during the business end of the campaign, things may turn out to be different when the competition for playoff places heats up.

The Clippers will hope to find a bit of consistency, as they do not want to languish in the play-in spots. They have dropped a few games lately, but come into this match high on confidence after their win over the Trail Blazers.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George has been a man on a mission this season. He has been playing his role as a leader extremely well. The 31-year-old has helped the team out of many tough situations. He is averaging 25.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 5.4 APG through 24 games this season.

LA Clippers @LAClippers



was a force on both ends of the floor. 📊 21 PTS / 8 REB / 4 STL @Yg_Trece was a force on both ends of the floor. 📊 21 PTS / 8 REB / 4 STL @Yg_Trece was a force on both ends of the floor. https://t.co/SXERjBFwTx

PG's ability to make tough shots, and drive the ball into the paint has been on full display this season. He had a terrific night against the Trail Blazers, scoring 21 points on 50% shooting. He will be keen on replicating that and carry the team to their 14th win of the season when they take on the Celtics on Wednesday.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Luke Kennard; F - Paul George; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Ivica Zubac,

Celtics vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Celtics and the Clippers both have a 13-12 record this season, and will want to improve on that as the season progresses. This game has all the attributes to go down to the wire. But given that the match will be at theStaples, the Clippers will be clear favourites to come out with a win.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Clippers game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Celtics vs Clippers NBA game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports SoCal and NBC Sports Boston.

