Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - September 23rd, 2020 | Game 4

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 23rd, Time - 9.30 PM ET (6 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The Boston Celtics put on a show against the Miami Heat in Game 3 and are now trailing by just 1 game in the Eastern Conference Finals. After losing the first two games, the Celtics sent out a strong statement on Saturday night and are now looking to level the series on the 23rd.

Celtics take Game 3 with 117-106 win over Heat, trail series 2-1



Tatum: 25 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST



Brown: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/j5y3YzwRtT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2020

There was some speculation about locker room issues within the Boston Celtics because of a heated altercation after Game 2. However, they put an end to all rumors as they came out together to defeat the Heat 117-106.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown was the best player on the court in Game 3. He put in an absolute show with 26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals to his name. Jayson Tatum recorded a near triple-double performance with 25 points, 16 rebounds, and 8 assists.

However, the highlight of Game 3 was the Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward. After going down with a grade 3 ankle strain over a month ago, the 30-year-old made a comeback and played for 30 minutes in Game 3.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum on Gordon Hayward: “We’re so much better when he’s out there.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 20, 2020

As Hayward gets more playing time in the upcoming games and gets his rhythm back, he'll be a huge asset for the Boston Celtics for the rest of the series.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game One

Jayson Tatum made it to the All-NBA third team this year and is having the best season of his life. The 22-year-old has been the most consistent scorer in this series and has been the Boston Celtics' go-to guy during clutch moments.

Take a look at the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team 👀



🔹Ben Simmons

🔹Russell Westbrook

🔹Jimmy Butler

🔹Jayson Tatum

🔹Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/e5Bmrpvs2B — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 16, 2020

Jason Tatum's contributions on both ends of the court will be crucial for the Boston Celtics if they hope to level the series in Game 4.

Boston Celtics Predicted Line-up

Jason Tatum, Kemba Walker, Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown

Miami Heat Preview

Despite Saturday's loss, the Miami Heat are still the most dominant team in the conference in this year's playoffs and are the favorites to come out of the East. Bam Adebayo has been a revelation for the franchise so far and was their best player in Game 3.

Miami Heat's two sharpshooters Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson had their moments in Game 3 and hit 4 3-pointers each. The South Beach Splash brothers will have a key role to play in the series as they look to light up Miami Heat's offense from beyond the arc.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

Miami Heat's leader Jimmy Butler had a lackluster performance in Game 2 and complained about the lack of effort from the team members after the game. Despite putting up good numbers, Jimmy failed to elevate his game in the 4th quarter like he usually does.

Knowing Jimmy Buckets' freakish competitive spirit, expect him to come back strong in the next game and make a statement. His ability to make plays and get clutch stops on the defensive end can tilt the series in Miami Heat's favor.

Miami Heat Predicted Line-up

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Jae Crowder, Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction

The Boston Celtics seem to have found their mojo back, judging by their Game 3 performance. Gordon Hayward's return has also given a much-needed morale boost to the 2008 champions. They cannot afford to go 3-1 down against this Miami Heat team and winning the next game is pivotal for their survival.

There'll be a three-day gap for the first time in this series before Game 4. This provides plenty of time for Erik Spoelstra to learn from this loss and come up with a winning strategy on Wednesday. Given Jimmy Butler's comments at the press conference after Game 3, expect the Miami Heat to come out all guns blazing and take a 3-1 lead in the next game.

Jimmy Butler on tonight’s Heat loss: “We didn’t play hard enough, or do anything we set out to do....now we’ll really see what we’re made of.” — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 20, 2020

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat?

Tune in to ESPN to catch the national coverage of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The NBA League Pass is also an option, especially for fans on the go. NBA fanatics in India can catch the action live on Sony Six.

Also read: Top 10 NBA players right now