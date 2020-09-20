NBA News Update: Boston Celtics dispel any notion of in-team fighting with a dominating Game 3 win, Jimmy Butler upset with the team's 'lack of effort'

The Boston Celtics took Game 3 on Saturday night after an inspired performance against the Miami Heat. Miami still leads the series 2-1 as the teams get a 3 day-break before Game 4. Boston's Gordon Hayward played his first game of the series after missing more than a month of basketball due to an ankle injury. In this NBA news update, we'll take a closer look at Boston Celtics' Game 3 performance and how the players reacted afterward.

Gordon Hayward suffered a grade 3 ankle sprain in the season's very first playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He came off the bench in the first quarter and clocked in 30 total minutes in Game 3 against the Miami Heat.

Though he looked a bit rusty, his presence provided a much-needed morale boost to his teammates. Speaking about his energy on and off the court, Jayson Tatum said:

"It's crazy that anyone would think we are better without him. We are so much more versatile and dynamic with him."

Jayson Tatum on Gordon Hayward: “We’re so much better when he’s out there.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 20, 2020

With this win against the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics also put an end to speculations about locker room issues that followed after Game 2.

Marcus Smart said the incident was 'blown way out of proportion' and assured that there's no misunderstanding among the players.

Jaylen Brown: “At the end of the day we’re a family. We represent this organization, we represent each other and we won’t ever let anything come in between that.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 20, 2020

Game 4 of the series is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night, and the Boston Celtics seem determined to carry on the momentum and level the series.

NBA News Update: Jimmy Butler upset about Miami Heat's lack of effort in Game 3

NBA News Update: Jimmy Butler is not happy with Miami Heat's Game 3 performance vs Boston Celtics

After today's game, the Miami Heat are now 10-2 in the playoffs. Despite brilliant individual performances from Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, the Boston Celtics proved too much to handle in the end.

Jimmy Butler, the leader of the crew, was clearly upset after the game. He said:

"We didn’t play hard enough, or do anything we set out to do....now we’ll really see what we’re made of."

Butler was pissed about the lack of effort among the players in Game 3 and is looking forward to coming back strong in the next one. He said the upcoming games will define how good they really are as a team.

Now we wait to see why Jimmy Butler didn't finish the game. Didn't look hurt but you never know. Wanted the ball more late? Whatever, now it's the Heat's turn to yell in the locker room and play mad in Game 4. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 20, 2020

There were some concerns among fans as Jimmy was benched during the last few minutes of the game.

Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra denied any injury issues regarding Butler and said that he'll be back on the floor in Game 4.

Despite today's defeat, the 2012 champions are still the favorites to win the series and reach their first NBA Finals after 6 years.

