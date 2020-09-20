LA Lakers News: Frank Vogel hints at Dwight Howard's inclusion in starting 5 for Game 2, David Fizdale warns about LeBron James' 'monstrous' mindset after MVP snub

The LA Lakers are all set to take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Sunday night. After a dominating performance in Game 1, LeBron James and the crew are looking to continue their good run and take a 2-0 lead in the series. In this article, we'll take a look at the latest LA Lakers news and injury updates ahead of tomorrow's game.

LA Lakers News: Dion Waiters 'doubtful' for Game 2 while Rajon Rondo is listed as 'probable'

Dion Waiters did not feature in Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets due to a groin injury. According to the latest status report, he still hasn't recovered completely and will be doubtful for Game 2.

Rajon Rondo has recently been exceptional off the bench for the LA Lakers. However, he is listed as 'probable' for Game 2 due to back spasms. While LeBron James is also listed as 'probable', coach Frank Vogel said there's a good chance he'll play tomorrow.

Frank Vogel said LeBron rolled his ankle early in Game 1, but quickly shook it off, and should be good to go for Game 2. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 19, 2020

LeBron had a freakish ankle twist early in Game 1 on Friday night. Vogel revealed that the injury doesn't seem too serious, and James will be a part of the starting lineup for Game 2.

Meanwhile, LA Lakers' center Dwight Howard had a terrific performance in Game 1 as he scored 13 points and dominated Denver's Nikola Jokic on the defensive end.

Frank Vogel is considering starting Dwight Howard in Game 2, as he did to start the 2nd half of Game 1, but won’t release that info until it’s required, which is 30 minutes before tip off. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 19, 2020

Frank Vogel is now thinking about starting Dwight Howard in place of Javale McGee in Game 2 in order to contain Jokic from the beginning. However, the former Indiana Pacers' coach didn't reveal the final starting line-up and hopes to keep it a secret until the last moment.

LA Lakers News: David Fizdale predicts a thunderous LeBron James performance

LeBron James has recently been in the news over his remarks about MVP voting. He finished in second place behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and was clearly 'pissed off' after receiving only 16 first-place votes.

Speaking about the incident, former New York Knicks coach David Fizdale has warned about what's about to happen in the playoffs. Fizdale said:

"He's about to go off. He just turns into a monster when he feels like he's not getting respected."

In the past, LeBron James has responded to the critics with a commanding on-court performance. Fizdale predicts something similar is about to happen as we head towards the business end of the season.

• Dion Waiters (sore left groin) is DOUBTFUL

• LeBron James (sore right groin) and Rajon Rondo (back spasms) are PROBABLE — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 19, 2020

