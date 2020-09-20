NBA News Update: D'Angelo Russell proposes a postseason 'Battle of LA', LeBron James still not over MVP snub after latest tweet

Fans were looking forward to 'the Battle for LA' between the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. However, the Denver Nuggets spoiled the party as they knocked out the Clippers in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. While we have to wait till next year for the two Los Angeles teams to go against each other, Minnesota Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell has an idea on how to make it happen earlier. In this article, we'll take a look at Russell's comments along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: D'Angelo Russell still wants to see a 7-game series between the two LA teams

The top seeds in the West were on a trajectory to meet in the Conference Finals this year. Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James were battling for the title of 'King of LA', and this year's playoffs were supposed to settle the debate once and for all.

Despite LA Clippers' early exit, 2019 All-star D'Angelo Russell still wants to see them take on the LA Lakers after the completion of the season. He wished that the two teams play out a 7-game series on ESPN after the 2020 NBA Finals.

Lakers & Clippers should still do a open 7 game series on ESPN after the season. We still wanna see that. — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) September 19, 2020

While it's highly unlikely that the league will organize such an event, Russell's idea has definitely got fans excited.

NBA News Update: LeBron James continues to be upset about the MVP snub

LA Lakers' LeBron James had previously expressed his frustration after Giannis Antetokounmpo won the 2020 NBA MVP award. LeBron didn't hold himself back and talked to reporters about why he felt he deserved more votes than what he got.

Today, King James has continued to express his anger about the matter on Twitter. While LeBron James hasn't specified what he's referring to in the above tweet, fans are speculating he's still upset about missing out on this year's MVP award.

Exactly why I have my close circle cause as soon as you try to expand to a square the people who you thought was in your corner as the exact opposite. #MyThoughts👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 20, 2020

This, however, hasn't taken the 35-year-old's focus away from the game. He was seen actively involved in practice ahead of tomorrow's Game 2 matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Bron getting up shots in the Nike Sacai Waffle with Dion Waiters’ kid in his ear 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z7V1eH7mva — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) September 19, 2020

LeBron was involved in a warm-hearted conversation with teammate Dion Waiter's son during the practice. The LA Lakers are set to take on the Nuggets at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

NBA News Update: Godron Hayward will not be leaving the Orlando Bubble

The Boston Celtics are fighting to get back in the series against Miami Heat after being down 2-0. Their forward Gordan Hayward was scheduled to leave the bubble at some point to attend the birth of his child.

However, according to this latest NBA news update, Gordon has canceled his plans of leaving the bubble and will be with the team as long as they are in the playoffs.

Gordon Hayward was originally supposed to leave the Bubble for the birth of his fourth child, but since he just got a bunch of unexpected time with his family due to his injury, he told me the current plan is to stay with the Celtics for as far as they go. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 20, 2020

Gordon came off the bench and played Game 3 against the Miami Heat under minutes restriction.

