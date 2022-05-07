Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 7th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with each other in Game 3 of the Conference semifinals at the Fiserv Forum Arena on Saturday. After putting up a stellar performance in Game 2, the Celtics were able to take away a dominant 109-86 win to level the series.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way as they combined to score 59 points on the night for the Celtics. After a slow Game 1, the young duo looked on fire right from tip-off in Game 2, which is what proved to be a big difference. Grant Williams added 19 points coming off the bench. He was in red-hot form shooting and went 6-9 from three-point range.

One of the main factors that led to a win for the Celtics was their terrific defense. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points. He shot the ball at 40.7% shooting from the field. All the Bucks players seemed to be short of their best, and the Celtics took advantage of this to tie the series at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics have reported Marcus Smart as probable for this game against the Bucks. Coach Ime Udoke revealed that Smart is doing much better after sitting out for Game 2. He is expected to start if things go well till the tip-off.

Player Name Status Reason Marcus Smart Probable Right Thigh Contusion Sam Hauser Out Shoulder injury

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Khris Middleton is the only player from the Bucks that will be ruled out for this game against the Celtics. The 30-year old suffered an MCL sprain in the series against the Chicago Bulls and after further testing, it was revealed that he could even miss the Conference Finals if the Bucks make it there. George Hill, who has remained out of action for a while, is listed as probable in the injury report.

Player Name Status Reason Khris Middleton Out Left MCL Sprain George Hill Probable Abdominal Strain

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 7, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Boston Celtics +105 Over 213 [-110] +1.5 [-110] Milwaukee Bucks -125 Under 213 [-110] -1.5 [-110]

The Bucks are being favored in this game because they have home advantage, which is crucial in the playoffs. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo has not been very dominant in this series, he is not a player that you want to go up against when he is in good form.

Despite being tightly defended by the Celtics, he has managed to average 26 PPG. Along with him, the Bucks also have the likes of Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez who are game-winners. If you put it all, the Bucks are one of the most complete teams in the league, which is why the oddsmakers have decided to go with them for this game.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.5 PPG and 7.2 APG in the playoffs. The Celtics have a 5-5 record in their last ten playoff games on the road. The Celtics have a 59-64 record in Game three of the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 6.4 APG in the five games against the Celtics this season. The Bucks have won eight of their last ten playoff games at home. The Bucks have a 31-25 record in game three of the playoffs

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Two

With Marcus Smart expected to be back, the Celtics will start him on the backcourt with Jaylen Brown. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will man the frontcourt, while Robert Williams III starts at center. Derrick White and Grant Williams are expected to play the most minutes off the bench for the Celtics.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Two

The Bucks will start Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews on the backcourt. Bobby Portis will share the frontcourt with Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Brook Lopez keeps his position as the center. Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton are expected to play a pivotal role off the bench for the Bucks.

The Bucks have won six of the last ten playoff meetings between the two teams

The Milwaukee Bucks have a defensive rating of 96.9 in the playoffs, while the Celtics have a rating of 109.5

The Celtics are ranked ninth [108.7] in terms of points scored per game, while the Bucks are ranked twelfth [105.1]

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Wesley Matthews | Small Forward - Bobby Portis | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez

