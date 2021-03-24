Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, in the first of a two-game mini-series as the C's look to revive their season.

Brad Stevens' side has been out of form for a while now, winning just once in their last five outings, which saw their season record fall to 21-22. As a result, the Celtics have fallen to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. They lost 126-132 in overtime to the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game, as Kemba Walker (knee-injury management) and Jayson Tatum (illness) were unavailable for the matchup.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, while Jeff Teague added a season-high 26 points for the Boston Celtics, but it wasn't enough to take their side over the line.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are on a roll and have won seven consecutive games coming into this matchup. This phenomenal run has seen their season record improve to 28-14, third in the Eastern Conference standings. Mike Budenholzer's side thrashed the Indiana Pacers 140-113 in their last game, despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jrue Holiday led the side with 28 points and 14 assists, while Khris Middleton added 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Bucks clinch their 28th win of the campaign.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Updates

Boston Celtics

Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford have been ruled out for the Boston Celtics due to COVID protocols.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out Rodions Kurucs (oblique), while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Bryn Forbes (toe) are both listed as questionable.

New signing P.J. Tucker (ankle) is listed as probable and could make his return along with Axel Toupane, who is listed as day-to-day.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Celtics will look to improve on their dismal campaign so far.

The Boston Celtics could see some changes made to their starting five from the last game, with both Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker off the injury report. Marcus Smart is likely to pair up with Walker in the backcourt, while Jaylen Brown will partner Tatum as the other forward. Daniel Theis should keep his position as the center to complete the starting lineup.

From the reserves, Jeff Teague and Payton Pritchard will play most of the rotation minutes for the guards, while Grant Williams and Robert Williams will provide cover for the three frontcourt players.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis is listed as questionable to face the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks are likely to play the same starting five from their last game if Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot return. Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo are likely to start proceedings from the backcourt, while Pat Connaughton could start again if Giannis remains out and will partner Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in the frontcourt.

On the reserves, the likes of Bobby Portis and Bryn Forbes (if cleared to play) will likely see the most amount of playing time. P.J. Tucker could be another key player for the Bucks coming off the bench, but it remains to be seen if he will be available for selection.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and P.J. Tucker both practiced today, per Mike Budenholzer. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 23, 2021

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted starting 5's

Boston Celtics

G Kemba Walker, G Marcus Smart, F Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, C Daniel Theis

Milwaukee Bucks

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

