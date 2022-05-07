Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Previews - May 7th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will head to the Fiserv Forum Arena for Game 3 of their Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Led by the brilliance of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics were able to bag a dominating 109-86 win in Game 2 of the series.

The former scored 29, while the latter added 30 on the night for the Celtics. Grant Williams continued his terrific playoff campaign with yet another staggering performance. He racked up 21 points off the bench and also put up a clinical defensive performance to help the team from Boston to a vital win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo managed to score 28 points, but he was not at his most efficient as he shot only 11-27 from the field. Jrue Holiday added 19 points, but even he was not able to break down the Celtic defense with ease. With the series tied at 1-1, it will be interesting to see who emerges on top in this pivotal Game 3.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, May 7, 3:30 PM ET [Sunday, May 8, 1:00 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI

Boston Celtics Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Two

The Boston Celtics have been one of the best stories of the 2021-22 NBA season. After struggling to find consistency until December, the 17-time world champions re-grouped and have been a tough side to beat since. Their defense has given trouble to some of the biggest stars in the game and they are looking to do the same against the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has so far managed to average 26 PPG, 11.0 RPG and 9.5 APG in the two games played. However, he is shooting at 38.5% from the field, which is considerably low considering that he shot 55.3% in the regular season. Going with their defense, the Celtics also have two offensive stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The duo have been impressive and if they are to win the series, both will have to continue displaying top-notch performances.

Although the series is tied at 1-1, the Celtics have the momentum coming into this game. They are a side that has been quick to rectify their mistakes, which is why they have been so good this season. A win would definitely put them in the driving seat, but getting the better of the Bucks on their home court is not an easy task and if the Celtics have to achieve it, all their players will have to be at their very best.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart, G - Jaylen Brown, F - Jayson Tatum, F - Al Horford, C - Robert Williams III

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Two

After suffering a disappointing defeat in Game 2, the Bucks will be looking for some positives in this Game 3 being played at home. They have been in such tough situations many times over the years and have always managed to play their way out of it.

Despite missing out on a key player like Khris Middleton, the Bucks have kept things running. The likes of Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez have done a great job and with their continuous efforts, the Bucks can certainly give the Celtics a tough fight.

Going into Game 3, the Bucks have home advantage which will prove to be crucial for them. The Celtics will come hard at the Bucks, but the defending champions are certainly prepared for the challenge as they now know what the Celtics are capable of. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be looking to put in a dominant performance and help the Bucks take a 2-1 lead at home.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Wesley Matthews, F - Bobby Portis, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - May 7, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Boston Celtics +105 Over 213 [-110] +1.5 [-110] Milwaukee Bucks -125 Under 213 [-110] -1.5 [-110]

The Bucks are being favored in this game because they have an all-important home advantage for Game 3. They are missing Khris Middleton, but the Bucks have proven to be resilient even without him. Giannis Antetokounmpo has not had his best series so far, but the reigning MVP is not a player that you want to bet against on his own home court, which is why the oddsmakers have given the Bucks the higher odds to win this game.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.5 PPG and 7.2 APG in the playoffs. The Celtics have a 5-5 record in their last ten playoff games on the road. The Celtics have a 59-64 record in Game three of the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 6.4 APG in the five games against the Celtics this season. The Bucks have won eight of their last ten playoff games at home. The Bucks have a 31-25 record in game three of the playoffs

Celtics vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Celtics vs Bucks has been one of the most exciting series in the Eastern Conference in years. Both teams have bagged one win each and with the way things are moving, the series has all the looks of going into a Game 7. Considering the home advantage, the Bucks will fancy their chances of winning as they have the firepower and will also come into Game 3 with hopes of taking revenge for their loss in Game 2.

The Bucks have won six of the last ten playoff meetings between the two teams

The Milwaukee Bucks have a defensive rating of 96.9 in the playoffs, while the Celtics have a rating of 109.5

The Celtics are ranked ninth [108.7] in terms of points scored per game, while the Bucks are ranked twelfth [105.1]

Where to watch the Celtics vs Bucks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Celtics and the Bucks will also be nationally televised on ABC. NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Wisconsin will locally air the game.

