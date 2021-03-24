Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Combined 5 - March 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference playoff rivals the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics at home on Wednesday to kick-off a two-game mini-series. The Bucks continue their dominance in the regular season with a 28-14 record and the 3rd spot in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics look like just a shell of themselves as they cannot seem to bag enough victories despite having two All-Stars on their roster.

▪️ Bucks seek 8th straight W

▪️ #3 vs. #8 in the East

The Boston Celtics have been surrounded by NBA trade rumors and several players have been linked to the franchise. The Celtics are in serious need of an upgrade to their roster and if they make significant changes before the NBA trade deadline, we can expect them to climb up the conference ladder.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

It's been a thriller anytime these two teams have faced each other. They met each other for their first game of this season and needless to say, the game had nothing but fireworks.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both recorded double-doubles with 13 and 14 boards respectively and combined for 62 points.

But their efforts were in vain as the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 points and held off the Bucks in the final moments of the game.

This will be the first of a two-game mini-series and the Milwaukee Bucks' dominant form makes them favorites to win this matchup. The Bucks are entering this matchup having won 12 of their last 13 games, including wins over the 76ers and Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have lost five of their last seven games and their fortunes don't seem to be improving. The silver lining for Boston Celtics fans is that reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for the game after suffering from knee issues.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Combined 5

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.

Kemba Walker is one of the finest point guards in the league. His ball handling and lethal step-back has terrorized defenders since his days in Charlotte and he continues to excel in the Boston Celtics.

Although he has played in just 25 games this season, the four-time All-Star is averaging 17.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum form the Boston Celtics' most impressive star duo. They combine for nearly 50 points, 12 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. Brown and Tatum are certainly regarded as one of the top duos in the league and Boston's title hopes lie with them.

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown vs. Orlando



57 points

19/37 FGs

15/26 3PTs

8 rebounds

7 assists

3 steals



The power forward is none other than the NBA's reigning MVP and DPOY, Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has been absolutely sensational this season.

Over the last 24 games, he is averaging 30.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks. Antetokounmpo is also shooting better than his career averages from the three-point line and the free-throw line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez

Finally, the center position is filled by Brook Lopez. He is the ideal center for a star-studded starting lineup. He is a knockdown three-point shooter and makes the correct passes when given the ball.

Lopez has been playing with the Milwaukee Bucks for the past three years and is averaging 11.4 points on 56% shooting from the floor.

