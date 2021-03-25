Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and match preview - March 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference playoff rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, will lock horns at the Fiserv Forum on Friday for their second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Milwaukee Bucks were dominant in their first game against the Boston Celtics this campaign, holding a 25-point lead. The Boston Celtics rallied to reduce the deficit but eventually fell short, as the Bucks eked out a narrow 121-119 win.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on an eight-game win streak and have won 13 of their last 14 games, with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo particularly impressing. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics will enter this matchup with six losses in their last eight games as they continue to slip in their Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 26th; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, March 27th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been outperforming every team in the past few weeks. In their last 14 games, they have scored almost 121 points per game and have outscored their opponents by nine points.

They are currently placed second in the Eastern Conference standings and have massively benefitted from the performances of reigning MVP and DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday has been impressive as well, contributing nearly 16 points and 1.8 steals per game while providing defense for 31 minutes every night.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the ninth-best defense in the league this season but haven't been guarding the perimeter well. That is evident in them conceding the fourth-most three-pointers in the league.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton, the second-best player in the team, has averaged 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Milwaukee Bucks this campaign.

The Bucks have won 13 of their last 14 games.



In that span:

— Giannis averaging 30/12/8

— Middleton averaging 22/7/5

— Jrue averaging 15/4/5 pic.twitter.com/rywjpJglMJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 25, 2021

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been performing at a high level this season. He is in the reckoning for his third-straight MVP award, as his numbers have been staggering.

Antetokounmpo has been a force to be reckoned with at the defensive end. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is averaging the second-highest steals and blocks by any Milwaukee Bucks player this season.

Giannis since the start of 2021:



30.0 PPG - 11.7 RPG - 6.5 APG - 1.1 SPG - 1.4 BPG - 57.2 FG% - 63.6 TS%



24-11 Record



MVP. pic.twitter.com/PT0Ylp5ikM — The Posterzone🧊 (@ThePosterzone) March 24, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday| Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been on the decline in recent games. Currently eighth in the West, they have lost games to seemingly lesser opponents, with an injury-plagued roster one of the reasons for the same.

Nevertheless, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have put up great numbers, but the Boston Celtics' offensive system has been largely lackadaisical this campaign. Despite having two high-scoring All-Stars in their roster, the Boston Celtics are only 25th in the league in the assists category.

They have attempted the ninth-fewest three-pointers and have the seventh-worst free-throw percentage in the league this season. Moreover, their point guard Kemba Walker hasn't been performing at his usual level.

Walker is enduring one of the lowest production seasons of his career, with numbers dropping in points, assists and rebounds.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum, along with Jaylen Brown, carries the bulk of the Boston Celtics' offensive responsibility.

Tatum is leading the team in scoring, assists and steals, while he has also grabbed the second-most rebounds. He reportedly signed a five-year $195 million deal with the Boston Celtics but needs to produce a big performance to get his team back into contention.

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown vs. Orlando



57 points

19/37 FGs

15/26 3PTs

8 rebounds

7 assists

3 steals



Incredible young duo pic.twitter.com/WUXjDMKTvg — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) March 21, 2021

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jaylen Brown | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Daniel Theis.

Celtics vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites in this matchup. They dominated the first meeting between the two teams, a trend that could continue in this game as well.

Owing to the Boston Celtics' sub-par defense, the Milwaukee Bucks could overwhelm the Celtics with their three-point prowess.

Where to watch the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

The Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks game will have local coverage on FOX Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Boston. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.