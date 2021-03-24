NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics want Harrison Barnes and Aaron Gordon, Atlanta Hawks in talks with Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics’ underwhelming form in the 2020-21 NBA season has translated into them becoming heavily involved in recent NBA Trade Rumors. With their All-Star pair of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, along with the presence of Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart, the Boston Celtics were expected to be NBA title contenders this season. However, Marcus Smart’s injury issues and their 21-22 record have them frantically searching for reinforcements.

Over recent weeks, Harrison Barnes has been reported to be the Boston Celtics' primary target, with Sacramento Kings’ Aaron Gordon also recently linked. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have changed their stance on Malcolm Brogdon, and are reportedly open to the possibility of trading him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics are in for Harrison Barnes and Aaron Gordon

28-year old Harrison Barnes brings exactly what the Boston Celtics need: championship experience and the ability to boost their offensive production. He has been recognized by the Boston Celtics as their primary target. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Boston Celtics intend to use all or part of their $28.5 million trade exception, and have swapped offers with Orlando Magic.

Boston Celtics are the latest team to be linked to Aaron Gordon.

They have shown a willingness to trade Marcus Smart, and are also interested in Sacramento Kings’ Aaron Gordon, who has shown a huge improvement in his 3-point shooting and is averaging 14.6 points per game. He could be a terrific addition to the Boston Celtics’ front court, and might become more of a possibility if they fail in their pursuit of Harrison Barnes.

NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks engaged in talks to trade Malcolm Brogdon

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly in talks with the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon. The Atlanta Hawks are having a terrific season and are currently 4th in the Eastern Conference. However, multiple teams have been circling around John Collins, who has been their second-most prolific scorer behind Trae Young.

Brogdon, on the other hand, is having his career-best season, averaging 21.6 points and 6.1 assists per game with 40% accuracy from the 3-point line.

However, he does have an injury record and is currently on a huge 4-year contract. Malcolm Brogdon is owed around $44 million over the next two seasons, which is expected to make it difficult for the Atlanta Hawks to negotiate a deal.