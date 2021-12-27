Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - December 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will head on over to Minneapolis to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on December 27th.

The Boston Celtics will head into this game on the back of a 113-117 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. With this loss, they find themselves below .500 at 16-17 on the season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are also coming off a 116-128 loss against the Utah Jazz, which saw their losing streak extend to two games.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves.

Date & Time - Monday, December 27th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, December 28th, 2021; 6:30 AM IST.)

Venue - Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

The Boston Celtics will head into this game on the back of a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

With a tremendous performance by Jayson Tatum, who led the Celtics' effort with 25 points and nine rebounds for the game, the side started the game off with a huge first-quarter lead that continued through the second.

However, the defending champions managed to turn things around in the second half. On the back of contributions by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who just returned from health and safety protocol, the clutch plays down the stretch by the Bucks' superstar saw Milwaukee secure the win.

With yet another loss, the Boston Celtics' lack of consistency sees them falling out of a solid playoff berth.

With Jaylen Brown and Tatum combining for 50 points, the eight-man rotation of the Boston Celtics needed more players to step up and score big.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown attempts to drive into the paint

Jaylen Brown will emerge as a key player for the Boston Celtics in this game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brown has been one of the standout players for the Celtics. However, his absence from the lineup due to injury created a lot of issues within their offensive schemes. With Brown's return, the Boston Celtics have gained a potent scorer and wing defender.

Paired with Jayson Tatum, the duo are a solid scoring punch for the Boston Celtics. Combining for 50 points in the Christmas Day loss to the Bucks, the pair often fed off each other on the scoring front.

Brown recorded 25 points in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, however, his +\- of -15 was a bad outing for the Celtics. Brown's success and efficiency are a huge factor in determining the result for Boston. With the side looking to crack .500 again to prevent a losing slide, Jaylen Brown will have to continue to be a consistent force for the team.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Romeo Langford | F - Jayson Tatum | C - Robert Williams III

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

D'Angelo Russell joins eight other Minnesota Timberwolves players in medical protocol

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a loss against the Utah Jazz on December 23rd. With their second loss in a row, the Timberwolves' concerns will continue to grow as they prepare to host the Celtics.

With a number of players in medical protocols due to the recent COVID outbreak in the league, the Minnesota Timberwolves will see their roster significantly depleted ahead of their outing on Monday night.

The prime area of concern will be within their starting rotation. With their leading trio of D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns all out of the rotation, the Minnesota Timberwolves will see about seven players out for this game in total.

Although Patrick Beverley and Josh Okogie were also on the list of players in medical protocol, they have been listed as questionable for the game.

With so many absences, the side has been forced to make some moves to fill roster spots. However, there is a greater chance for this game to be postponed. There has been no update regarding this as of yet.

Key Player - Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels warms up before of a Minnesota Timberwolves game

With a number of their primary players out of the rotation, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to Jaden McDaniels to be a key player in this game against the Boston Celtics.

In the absence of their players, McDaniels has often been called up into the starting spot for the Minnesota Timberwolves. As a solid player in the forward spot, McDaniels' role on the rebounding front and in attracting defenders as a stretch big will be key for the team.

Although he had a poor shooting night against the Utah Jazz, Jaden McDaniels will have to support Malik Beasley's scoring in order to give Minnesota a chance at winning this game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Jaylen Nowell | G - Jake Layman | F - Malik Beasley | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Nathan Knight

Celtics vs Timberwolves Match Predictions

The Boston Celtics should emerge as the winners in this game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Although the Timberwolves will enjoy home court advantage, a significantly depleted roster for both teams will see Minnesota worse off in this game.

While also considering the difficulty in covering Tatum and Brown, Minnesota's defensive scheme may not be enough to shut down both players.

Where to watch Celtics vs Timberwolves game?

The Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports North. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 830 WCCO.

