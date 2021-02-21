Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics visit the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. The Boston Celtics aren't the dominant force everyone expected them to be in the 2020-21 NBA season. They have suffered due to injuries and have lost games to inferior opponents.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans' season may fade into oblivion if they don't win games soon. They are holding a record of 12-17 and are 12th in the Western Conference.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Updates

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics have consistently faced injury issues this season. Their starters have only played a handful of games together and that has cost them several games. Their best perimeter defender, Marcus Smart continues to be absent from the lineup after a left calf strain although he should be re-evaluated soon enough.

Daniel Theis also was ruled out of a few games. However, the big man is healthy and back in the lineup.

Backup guard Romeo Langford has been missing due to a wrist injury and is expected to return following the All-Star break.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs New Orleans:



Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 20, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson

Head coach Stan Van Gundy boasts a largely healthy roster tonight. All players are healthy and ready to play except their starting center Steven Adams. The Kiwi is questionable to play against the Boston Celtics due to an ankle injury.

NEW: Steven Adams Questionable For Sunday https://t.co/5LP5YsZGwi — RotoBaller NBA (@RotoBallerNBA) February 21, 2021

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

With Daniel Theis back in the lineup, coach Brad Stevens could play him as a power forward while Tristan Thompson plays the center. Jayson Tatum has been playing the small forward ever since Marcus Smart's injury. Meanwhile, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown form the usual Boston backcourt. Semi Ojeleye played as a starter in several games and his production off the bench will be valuable.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will have their starting 5 intact for this game. Lonzo Ball is the primary point guard while Eric Bledsoe shares the backcourt with him. Brandon Ingram is flourishing in his role as a small forward and 2nd-year phenom Zion Williamson is averaging All-Star caliber numbers as the power forward. If Steven Adams doesn't suit up for the Pelicans, Willy Hernangomez is expected to start as the center.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

G - Kemba Walker, G - Jaylen Brown, F - Jayson Tatum, F - Daniel Theis, C - Tristan Thompson.

New Orleans Pelicans

G - Lonzo Ball, G - Eric Bledsoe, F - Brandon Ingram, F - Zion Williamson, C - Willy Hernangomez.

