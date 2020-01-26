Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th January 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time: Sunday, 26 January 2020 (6:00 PM ET)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Last Game Results

Boston Celtics (30-14): 109-98 win over Orlando Magic (24 January, Friday)

New Orleans Pelicans (17-29): 106-113 loss to Denver Nuggets (24 January, Friday)

Boston Celtics Preview

After Jayson Tatum suffered a groin injury while playing against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Boston Celtics have listed him as questionable for the upcoming clash. Also, Jaylen Brown (ankle) missed the previous game and is currently being evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

The Celtics are currently sitting at the crammed-up fourth spot on the East standings, with an impressive 30-14 (0.684) win-loss record. Boston have won three straight matches after pulling through from a rough patch that cost them three games.

Key Player - Kemba Walker

Kemba is now an All-Star starter from the Eastern Conference.

Playing in a Celtics uniform for the first time in his career, Kemba Walker is putting together solid numbers averaging 22 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game so far. His leadership and uplifting mindset has rejvenated the tenacity of Boston's young core, and bagged him his fourth straight All-Star spot.

The 29-year-old point guard is shooting almost 45% from the field on around 17 field-goal attempts per contest.

Celtics Predicted Lineup

Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The inclusion of Zion Williamson into the rotation has resulted in a superhuman spark for the New Orleans Pelicans. Although his presence is yet to result in consistent wins for his team, the Pelicans are undoubtedly a much better side with him on the court.

Alvin Gentry and co. are currently down at the 12th spot on the West standings with an underwhelming 17-29 (0.370) record, after having lost five of their last ten.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Ingram continues to lead NOLA's offense from the front.

Brandon Ingram's breakout year in a Pelicans uniform has been instrumental to the team's hard-nosed approach all season long. He is averaging career-high numbers in 25.2 points, 6.5 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, while shooting almost 40% from beyond the arc.

To put things into perspective, he is scoring over 6 ppg more than the team's second-leading scorer in Jrue Holiday - who has been the franchise man for quite some time now.

Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Derrick Favors, Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday

Celtics vs Pelicans Match Prediction

While the Pelicans are keen on limiting Zion's minutes, the Celtics should be unbothered by his sporadic bursts during the game. Down the stretch, Boston possesses the talent and temperament to seal the game with ease and so they shall.

Where to watch Celtics vs Pelicans?

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. There will be local coverage of the clash on NBCSports Boston and Fox Sports New Orleans from 6:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.