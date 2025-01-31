The Boston Celtics hit the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-24 regular season. The Celtics beat the Pelicans 120-119 at home earlier this month.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Celtics-Pelicans matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston and GCSEN. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-530) vs Pelicans (+430)

Trending

Spread: Celtics (-10.5) vs Pelicans (+10.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o231.5) / -110 (u231.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Boston Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference with a 33-15 record and have won six of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 122-100 home victory against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Kristaps Porzingis led their victory charge with a double-double of 34 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are second-last in the West with a 12-36 record and have won five of their last 10 outings. They are on a four-game losing streak after a 137-136 home loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Zion Williamson led their losing effort with 29 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Boston has Al Horford listed as probable, while Sam Hauser listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup. The Celtics will likely use a starting lineup of Derrick White (PG), Jrue Holiday (SG), Jaylen Brown (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF) and Kristaps Porzingis (C).

Meanwhile, New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones. Jordan Hawkins is listed as probable, while Dejounte Murray and Daniel Theis are questionable. The Pelicans are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Dejounte Murray (PG), CJ McCollum (SG), Trey Murphy (SF), Zion Williamson (PF) and Yves Missi (C).

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Jayson Tatum is expected to record over 25.5 points in the contest. He's averaging 26.7 points this season and dropped 38 points against the Pelicans earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson could record over 6.5 rebounds. He's averaging 8.2 rebounds this season and has crossed the mark in five of his last six games. He also grabbed seven boards against the Celtics in their previous encounter.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

After winning against the Pelicans in their previous encounter earlier this month, the Celtics are expected to clinch their season series win with a convincing road victory on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.