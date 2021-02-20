Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview and Match Prediction - February 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics take on the struggling New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in an enticing NBA 2020-2021 matchup. This will be the first meeting of the two sides this season.

Both teams haven't performed as well as they would have wanted to in the last few weeks. The Boston Celtics, however, are fourth in the East despite winning just 15 of their 29 games. The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, are 12th in the stacked Western Conference with a dismal overall record of 12-17.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 21st, 3:30 PM ET (Monday, February 22nd, 2:00 AM IST).

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics got back to winning ways in their last game against the Atlanta Hawks after losing the first match of the double-header. Consistency has been an issue for the Celtics this season as they have failed to register consecutive victories in their last 13 outings.

Kemba Walker scored 28 points on his return to action and led the Celtics to a win in their last game. His comeback boosted the team's overall performance too as five other players such as Tatum, Theis, Thompson, Brown, and Robert Williams all scored in double digits.

Head coach Brad Stevens will be hoping that his side can take inspiration from that performance and beat an underperforming team like the New Orleans Pelicans.

Key Player - Kemba Walker

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker

The Boston Celtics looked much better with Kemba Walker back in the lineup in their most recent match. The 2019 All-Star starter has been playing well in the absence of Marcus Smart in the last few weeks. Kemba did not start the season well but has managed to turn things around.

Walker is averaging 22.8 points on 49.2% shooting in his last four games and helped the Celtics to win 3 of those matches.

Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker, G - Jaylen Brown, F - Daniel Theis, F - Jayson Tatum, C - Tristan Thompson

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans just haven't been able to play to their potential. In their last game against the Phoenix Suns, the Pels were in a comfortable position to claim a win. They were leading by as many as eleven points in the last quarter. But the New Orleans Pelicans weren't able to hold on to the lead. They collapsed defensively yet again, thanks to a Chris Paul master-class.

Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Lonzo Ball all scored 20+ points in the defeat. Head coach Van Gundy might not see immediate improvements in the team as a defensive unit. But he will be hoping that they don't get sloppy in the offensive side of things when they welcome the Boston Celtics to their homecourt.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson

As expected, Zion Williamson has been the best player for the struggling New Orleans Pelicans this season. The No. 1 pick overall from the 2019 draft is averaging a whopping 25 points this season. He's shooting at 61.8% from the field and a respectable 40% from beyond the arc.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to stay positive on the offense and will need a huge game from their star player to help them get back to winning ways.

Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Bledsoe, G - Lonzo Ball, F - Brandon Ingram, F - Zion Williamson, C - Steven Adams

Celtics vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics look more balanced compared to the New Orleans Pelicans, who are weak defensively. On top of that, they also have players like Tatum, Walker, and Brown, who are fabulous shooters and are in great form too. That gives the Celtics an advantage and makes them the favorite to win this game.

Where to watch Celtics vs Pelicans?

The Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans match will be broadcast nationally on ABC in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.