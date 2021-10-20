Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

After a first-round exit in last year’s postseason, the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will open the 2021-22 season at the Mecca of basketball in Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York.

New coach Ime Udoka will make his debut leading a vastly-retooled lineup in a matchup between two traditional Eastern Conference rivals. Jayson Tatum is heading a young Boston Celtics core that is looking to start the regular season on a winning note.

The New York Knicks had a strong preseason, going undefeated in four games. It will be time to see if they can continue the same performance as the games officially count.

Ian Begley @IanBegley Kemba Walker was asked if playing vs. BOS matters to him: “Does it matter? Of course. It’s my old team. Yeah, it matters. I don’t go into any game thinking I wanna lose, you know? I definitely wanna win. Does it make it that much better that it’s my old team? Yeah, no question.” Kemba Walker was asked if playing vs. BOS matters to him: “Does it matter? Of course. It’s my old team. Yeah, it matters. I don’t go into any game thinking I wanna lose, you know? I definitely wanna win. Does it make it that much better that it’s my old team? Yeah, no question.”

Tom Thibodeau has better scoring at his disposal with two former Boston Celtics players on his roster now. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will add much-needed scoring firepower to a New York Knicks team that was offensively challenged last season.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics are going to miss the services of Al Horford, who is still under health and safety protocols. Jaylen Brown, the All-Star shooting guard, is questionable to play after just being removed from the same protocols that the big man is in now.

Brown and Horford are significant contributors to the offense and defense of the Boston Celtics. Boston’s young bench will be tested right away, particularly if Brown is held out.

Player: Status: Reason: Jaylen Brown Out Return to Competition Conditioning Al Horford Out Health and Safety Protocols

New York Knicks Injury Report

Luka Samanic, who was just recently claimed by the New York Knicks off waivers, is not joining the team. He will be playing in the G-League for now.

Backup big man Nerlens Noel is listed as doubtful due to soreness in his left knee. The Knicks held him out in the preseason for the same nagging soreness. New York’s frontcourt is a little thin right now, so his presence will be valuable if he plays.

Player: Status: Reason: Luka Samanic Out G-League; Two-Way Nerlens Noel Doubtful Injury/Illness - Left Knee; sore

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks:

Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics will lead the charge against the New York Knicks. [Photo: NBC Sports]

After being suspended for the preseason finale against the Miami Heat, Marcus Smart will be back to orchestrate plays for the Boston Celtics. Starting at the two-spot in place of Jaylen Brown will be Romeo Langford. If Langford shows similar pre-season form, he will be a solid starter for the team.

Robert Williams is guaranteed to start at center with Horford ruled out. Jayson Tatum will slide to the power forward position with Aaron Nesmith taking the other forward spot for his impressive shooting and hustle.

New York Knicks

Two former Boston Celtics that were acquired in the offseason will start at the backcourt for the New York Knicks. Kemba Walker, a New York favorite following his college days playing for UConn, will be returning home of some sort. He will play point guard.

Evan Fournier should add more life to the Knicks’ previously moribund scoring, so he would be perfect as the shooting guard. RJ Barrett’s strong preseason hopefully grows as he takes his usual small forward position.

Mitchell Robinson, who’s been cleared to play, will patrol the paint together with Julius Randle, who will be settling in at the power forward position.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks

Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Romeo Langford | Small Forward – Aaron Nesmith | Power Forward – Jayson Tatum | Center – Robert Williams

New York Knicks

Point Guard – Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard – Evan Fournier | Small Forward – RJ Barrett | Power Forward – Julius Randle | Center – Mitchell Robinson

