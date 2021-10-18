Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will begin their 2021-22 NBA campaign with a game against Eastern Conference rivals the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Celtics ended their preseason with an embarrassing 121-100 loss to the Miami Heat, and head coach Ime Udoka will want to win his first NBA regular-season game.

The New York Knicks, on the other hand, are coming off a 115-113 preseason win over the Washington Wizards and would like to continue their winning momentum.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 20th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, October 21st; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Madison Square Garden, New York.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics enter the new NBA season as dark horse contenders for the championship, with a young core of players blended with a handful of veterans.

Al Horford's return has ensured that the Celtics have found their defensive identity back after looking vulnerable at the end of last season, while Dennis Schroder should be able to fill the void left by Kemba Walker's departure.

The Boston Celtics will be heavily reliant on the wing duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the offense against the New York Knicks, and the latter is expected to feature on Wednesday after clearing the COVID-19 protocols.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum at the Boston Celtics Media Day

One of the best U-23 talents in the league, Jayson Tatum has established himself as an A-lister and a franchise cornerstone in the last few years. Tatum averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists per game last season, and racked up a consecutive NBA All-Star selection.

Tatum's combination of size and skill makes him one of the biggest offensive threats in the league, and the New York Knicks defense will certainly have their hands full with him on Wednesday night.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder; G - Marcus Smart; F - Jaylen Brown; F - Jayson Tatum; C - Robert Williams III

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are one of the few teams that are expected to make a major leap in the 2021-22 NBA season. They certainly punched above their weight by finishing 4th in the Eastern Conference last season, making the playoffs after an 8 season drought.

After adding offensive-minded players like Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, they are expected to be in contention to make the Conference Finals.

However, the departure of Reggie Bullock might hurt them. The swingman played a key role in keeping their defense together. In his absence, RJ Barrett might have to take up a more prominent defensive role this year.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle is the New York Knicks' main man

New York Knicks starting power forward Julius Randle played a key role in his team's win over the Washington Wizards, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the night. Randle will want to replicate similar numbers against the Boston Celtics, although it will be much more difficult to do so against their stodgy defense.

Nevertheless, Randle remains the New York Knicks' best offensive player despite Walker and Fournier's additions, and fans can expect him to have a big night in the team's first game.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Taj Gibson.

Celtics vs Knicks Prediction

On paper, the New York Knicks boast of a better offense, but the Boston Celtics should be able to contain them despite Al Horford's potential absence. Jayson Tatum has shown the ability to win his team matches on his own, and the Celtics should be able to eke out a narrow win on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Celtics vs Knicks

Live coverage will be available on NBC Sports Boston and MSG Network. The game will also be aired live on the NBA League Pass.

