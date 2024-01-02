Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 2, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder game is part of the six-game slate of the NBA for the second day of 2024. The last time both teams met was on Jan. 3, 2023, which was won by the OKC Thunder by 33 points. Before that, the Celtics won the previous three games.
The Celtics are the top team in the league, with a record of 26-6, and are on a six-game winning streak. Their most recent opponents were the San Antonio Spurs, whom they beat 134-101.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are the second-best team in the Western Conference, with a 22-9 record. They are on a four-game winning streak/
Injuries for Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder
Here are the injuries for the Boston Cetlics vs OKC Thunder matchup that will happen at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.
Boston Celtics injuries
The only player on the injury list for the Celtics is Jrue Holiday, who is marked as 'probable' depending if his elbow injury heals quickly. He's a game-time decision.
OKC Thunder injuries
The Thunder have no injuries to report, which means they will face the Celtics with a full roster.
Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder predicted lineups and depth chart
Boston Celtics predicted lineups and depth chart
If the Celtics decide to sit Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown should start just like last game.
Al Horford should be promoted to the starting lineup to join Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis to form the starting frontcourt.
OKC Thunder predicted lineups and depth chart
The Thunder has no injury to report, and their starting five should be the same when all are healthy. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are in the backcourt, while Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Lou Dort round up the rest of the starters.
Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder key matchups
The Boston Celtics vs OKC Thunder matchup features two talented rosters, making it one of the most anticipated games. Here are the key matchups to watch for basketball aficionados:
Jalen Brown vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA has been in the MVP consideration with his stellar play, while Jalen Brown just signed one of the most lucrative contracts in NBA history. Both have something to prove with each other, and their gameplay should dictate how the game flows.
Kristaps Porzingis vs Chet Holmgren
Two of the longest and tallest players in the NBA are about to go at it. Both players represent the new age center who also run the floor and shoot the 3-point shot. It will be interesting if the intense defense of Holmgren would be effective against the Latvian center.
