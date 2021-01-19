Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: 3 key matchups that will determine the result | NBA season 2020-2021

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers share a historical rivalry which will be on display once again when the two teams meet at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

Fans are looking forward to this enticing encounter, with various high-profile matchups set to take place between the 2 Eastern Conference teams.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Key matchups to look out for

The Philadelphia 76ers have made some major moves this off-season, which include the likes of Danny Green and Seth Curry. The latter will miss out on the game against the Boston Celtics, but the former will take his usual place at the small forward position.

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics will once again be missing star forward Jayson Tatum, with Grant Williams set to play in his absence. They are expected to start with a back court of Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown.

Despite missing multiple players, this game is going to be a battle between some big names. Without further ado, let's take a look at the matchups that are set to dominate the headlines in this encounter.

#1 Marcus Smart vs Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey has shown immense potential for the Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey was added to the starting lineup following the Philadelphia 76ers' COVID-19 crisis, and the diminutive guard has shown incredible promise since then. On Wednesday, he will come up against defensive specialist Marcus Smart, who is known to lock up opposition guards with ease.

Tyrese Maxey has a plethora of creative moves that he can bank on in a game, and Smart will have to be careful while guarding the rookie or else he might get fouled out early in the game.

Having said that, Marcus Smart has been a menace on the defensive end for the Boston Celtics in the last few seasons, and fans can expect him to win this matchup as well.

#2- Jaylen Brown vs Ben Simmons

The Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons will face off on Wednesday

In Jayson Tatum's absence, the Boston Celtics will rely on Jaylen Brown to take care of the team's scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown has taken to the no.1 option role pretty well in the last few games, but he will be up against All-NBA defensive team caliber player, Ben Simmons, on Wednesday.

Simmons himself will need to have a strong offensive game against the Boston Celtics, as Joel Embiid is set to miss this fixture.

This is the matchup that most fans will be looking forward to, as both players are skilled on both sides of the ball.

Coach said it best: We had a clunker today. It happens to every team in the league, and it's our job to make sure it doesn't happen again anytime soon. https://t.co/ee1mG0E2pb — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 17, 2021

#3- Tristan Thompson vs Dwight Howard

Tristan Thompson and Dwight Howard are NBA championship winners

Both Tristan Thompson and Dwight Howard were acquired in the off-season by the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively.

Thompson and Howard are NBA championship winners and will be playing major roles for their teams as they battle for rebounds and points around the rim.

Both stars have spent considerable time in the league, so viewers can expect a contest of experience and brawn when these two take the court.

