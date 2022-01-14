Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injuries, Predicted Lineups & Starting 5s - January 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on January 14th.

The Boston Celtics will head into this game with back-to-back wins against the Indiana Pacers. With their latest 119-100 win in Indiana, the Celtics have improved to a 21-21 record as they cross the midway mark.

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to return to their winning form after having a seven-game winning streak snapped by the Charlotte Hornets on January 12th. They are 23-17 on the season.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics will have only one name to mention in their injury report ahead of their game against Philadelphia.

Marcus Smart has been listed as questionable for the game under health and safety protocols. Although Smart missed the last game due to a thigh contusion, he will now join the injury report under a different cause.

The short list of players in the injury report is a welcome sight for the Celtics considering the troubles they've seen with regards to the consistency of their rotations.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Marcus Smart Questionable Health and Safety

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a few names to mention in their injury report ahead of their game against Boston.

A recent addition to the injury report will be Danny Green, who is out with a hip injury sustained during the course of the game against the Charlotte Hornets. The guard-forward spent a number of games out of the rotation due to being in health and safety protocols.

Older injuries in the report will continue to see players such as Shake Milton and Jaden Springer out of the rotation until further notice.

The 76ers will also continue to see Ben Simmons away from the team for personal reasons.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Danny Green Out Hip Shake Milton Out Back Jaden Springer Out Health and Safety Ben Simmons Out Personal

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will continue to enjoy a majority of their roster being in healthy condition.

Although Marcus Smart's absence greatly affected their playmaking and perimeter defense, the Celtics will look to Dennis Schroder to step into the starting point guard role.

The rest of the rotation will continue to be the same. Jaylen Brown will complete the starting backcourt by playing shooting guard. The frontcourt will comprise of Jayson Tatum at small forward along with Al Horford and Robert Williams III playing power forward and center, respectively.

Coming off the bench, Boston will enjoy some depth in their lineup. With big-man options such as Grant Williams and Enes Freedom, the Celtics will also see guards such as Jason Richardson.

Payton Pritchard, who made his return from health and safety protocols, will also be available.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will also see a fairly well established starting rotation. With Tyrese Maxey also returning to action, the 76ers also saw Seth Curry and Tobias Harris available for the last game. Maxey and Curry comprise the starting backcourt duo.

Although Danny Green's injury sees him out of the rotation, the starting small forward role is taken up by Matisse Thybulle. Philadelphia will continue to see Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid fill the remaining spots in the starting frontcourt.

Philadelphia played deep into their bench in their game against the Charlotte Hornets. However, some players who will get important minutes will include Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang. The big-man rotation off the bench will also see Andre Drummond supporting Joel Embiid's minutes.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5’s

Boston Celtics

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

