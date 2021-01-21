Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In what is expected to be another closely-fought NBA game, the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. The Philadelphia 76ers have started the 2020-21 NBA season strongly and are currently 1st in the Western Conference with a record of 10-5.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, come into the game looking for immediate revenge after they lost to the 76ers by 8 points the last time around. This was despite three Boston Celtics’ players, in Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis, scoring more than 20 points each, all going in vain as Joel Embiid put in a monster 42-point performance on the other end.

The Boston Celtics have lost each of their last two games and will be looking for a change in fortunes as they come up against an in-form Philadelphia 76ers again. The 76ers have looked solid on both ends of the court as the dynamic duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have been supported well offensively by players such as Tobias Harris and Shake Milton.

New acquisition Seth Curry is averaging 17 points per game but is set to miss out against the Boston Celtics due to fitness issues. Both teams are missing starters owing to safety and health related protocols.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Updates

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is a doubtful for the Boston Celtics and has been given a 50% chance of featuring in this game. Carsen Edwards has also been ruled out due to safety and health related protocols, while Romeo Langford has been ruled out of the match due to a wrist injury.

Following a hard-fought loss in Philly, our guys discussed how they'll need to adjust to Joel Embiid and the Sixers heading into Friday's rematch. https://t.co/8XB27bV4UZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2021

Grant Williams should step in again for Jayson Tatum at the forward position. In Tatum’s absence, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart will again be expected to chip in with offensive numbers.

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers

Doc Rivers has instructed Seth Curry to work on his condition before he can begin to feature in the starting 5 again, while Vincent Poirier has been ruled out of the match due to safety and health protocols. Mike Scott has also picked up a knee injury and will sit out of the game against the Boston Celtics.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Regardless, the 76ers have enough offensive threats to put a solid Boston Celtics’ defense under pressure. The Philadelphia 76ers will go into the matchup as favorites as they will expect Joel Embiid to take matters into his own hands for a second consecutive time.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

In Jayson Tatum’s absence, Jaylen Brown has been providing the bulk of offensive threats, while the Boston Celtics have also benefitted from some good performances from their bench. Grant Williams is expected to be paired with Brown at the forward positions with Tristan Thompson expected to continue from the center.

Advertisement

Brown has been the go-to-player for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will be hoping for Kemba Walker to step up and share part of the offensive workload as he returns to full fitness. Danie Theis is not expected to be in the starting 5 and will instead provide further offensive threat from the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

With Seth Curry having being ruled out for the time being, the Philadelphia 76ers are again expected to start with Tyrese Maxey at the Guard position along with Ben Simmons. Joel Embiid is in red-hot form and will be looking to lead his side to their 11th victory of the season already.

Embiid will start at the center with both Danny Green and Tobias Harris set to continue from their forward positions again. The Philadelphia 76ers have seen some impressive scoring performances from their bench, with Shake Milton currently scoring 16.8 points per game.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics:

G- Kemba Walker, G- Marcus Smart, F- Jaylen Brown, F- Grant Williams, C- Tristan Thompson

Philadelphia 76ers:

G- Tyrese Maxey, G- Seth Curry, F- Danny Green, F- Tobias Harris, C- Joel Embiid