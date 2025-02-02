Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 2 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday for their second encounter of the 2024-24 regular season. The Sixers previously defeated the Celtics 118-114 on the road during their previous matchup on Dec. 25.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Celtics Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 2

The Celtics are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Derrick White (PG), Jrue Holiday (SG), Jaylen Brown (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF) and Kristaps Porzingis (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Derrick White

Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard SG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Jaylen Brown SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Sam Hauser C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Sixers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 2

Meanwhile, the Sixers are projected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Eric Gordon (SG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SF), Caleb Martin (PF) and Guerschon Yabusele (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey

Kyle Lowry Reggie Jackson SG Eric Gordon Kelly Oubre Jr. Kyle Lowry SF Kelly Oubre Jr. Justin Edwards Ricky Council IV PF Caleb Martin* Guerschon Yabusele Justin Edwards C Andre Drummond* Guerschon Yabusele Adem Bona

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Reports

Celtics injury report for Feb. 2

The Celtics boast a completely healthy roster for the upcoming matchup with no players listed on their injury report.

Sixers injury report for Feb. 2

Meanwhile, the Sixers have six players listed on their injury report. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and KJ Martin are listed out for the game while Jared McCain is out for the season. Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin are questionable to play and their participation will be a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Andre Drummond Questionable (GTD) Toe Caleb Martin Questionable (GTD) Hip Joel Embiid Out Knee Paul George Out Finger KJ Martin Out Foot Jared McCain Out (OFS) Knee

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview

Ahead of the game, the Boston Celtics are No. 2 in the East with a 34-15 record and have won six of their last 10 outings. They are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116 on the road on Friday.

Jayson Tatum led their victory charge with his double-double performance of 27 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and a steal. Jaylen Brown led their scoring in the game with 28 points.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are No. 11 in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-28 record and have won four of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 137-134 home loss against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, with Tyrese Maxey leading the losing effort with 42 points, two rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Sixers-Celtics matchup is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, and locally on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

