Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 2, 2025

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet up for the second time this season at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday in a classic Eastern Conference rivalry matchup.

Boston and Philadelphia find themselves at different ends of the standings. Boston (34-15) is second in the East, trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers by 5.5 games. Meanwhile, Philadelphia (19-28) will aim to string some wins together to get back into the play-in positions.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, Feb. 2, with the game set to tip off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PST).

The game will be available to watch nationally on ESPN, and locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Boston. Fans looking to stream the game can catch the action on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Celtics (-650), 76ers (+425)

Spread: Celtics -10.5 (-115), 76ers +10.5 (-105)

Total (Over/Under): Over 221.5 (-110), Under 221.5 (-110)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Philadelphia 76ers come into Sunday's encounter on a hot streak. Nick Nurse's team suffered a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday but battled bravely to stay in the game, losing by just three points. Before that loss, the Sixers were on a four-game win streak, including a statement win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Overall, Philadelphia has won 19 of its first 47 games and has a 9-14 record at the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers have a 4-6 record over their last 10 games.

Offensively, the Sixers have struggled, averaging 109.0 points per game. Only four teams in the Eastern Conference are averaging fewer points.

Tyrese Maxey has been the standout player for the 76ers this season. The All-Star point guard leads the roster in points (27.5), assists (6.1), steals (1.9) and minutes (37.9).

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA this season but didn't maintain their usual high standards in January. After starting the 2024-25 campaign with 24-9 record, Boston has lost six games in January to drop to 34-15 on the season.

The Celtics remain second in the Eastern Conference, with a two-game lead over the New York Knicks and a six-game lead over the Indiana Pacers. Boston has won six of its last 10 games and has a 18-6 record on the road. After wins over the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans, Joe Mazzulla's team is looking for a third straight win.

A dynamic offense has been the key to Boston's early season success. As a team, they are averaging 117.3 ppg. The lineup has six players averaging double digits in the points column. Jayson Tatum leads the roster with 26.7 ppg, followed by Jaylen Brown (23.4 ppg).

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers have met once this season, with the Sixers upsetting the Celtics 118-114 on on Dec. 25 at TD Garden.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Jaylen Brown has had the hot hand for the Boston Celtics during the last few weeks. Over the last eight games, he has led the team in scoring four times.

He has recorded 22 or more points in his last four games, including three consecutive 28-point games over the last week. Brown's point total is set at 21.5, and he should go over that number.

Guard Tyrese Maxey has lead the 76ers in scoring in nine of their last 10 games. The Texas native is coming off a strong performance against the Nuggets, recording 42 points.

It was Maxey's fourth 40-point game of the season, but Maxey's point total is set at 30.5, which is high. Against a strong Celtics team, he will likely not clear 30 points.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The 76ers upset the Celtics early in the season, but it's difficult to imagine Philadelphia pulling off another win against one of the most loaded rosters in the league.

The Sixers have been on a strong run, winning four of their last five games. They likely won't record a win on Sunday but should cover the 10.5-point spread.

