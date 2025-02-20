Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 20, 2025

The Boston Celtics will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, the third meeting between the two teams. Boston, which won 118-110 in early February, hopes to take the lead in the season series. The Celtics can also close in on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the Eastern Conference with a win.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have the trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, a rarity this season. All three had been dealing with injuries heading into the All-Star break, so their availability is a big news for the team. Nick Nurse hopes his team can snap a five-game losing streak with his Big 3 ready to play.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Wells Fargo Center will host another Celtics-76ers showdown. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-310) vs. 76ers (+250)

Odds: Celtics (-7.0) vs. 76ers (+7.0)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o224.5 -110) vs. 76ers (u224.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Boston Celtics’ complacency nearly cost them the game against the Philadelphia 76ers early this month. Without Joel Embiid and Paul George, the defending champs needed a 38-16 surge in the fourth quarter to win the game.

Embiid and George will suit up, giving the Celtics more concern on defense. The return of Jrue Holiday should give the home team a boost on both ends of the floor. Joe Mazzulla’s team must execute well on both ends to get the road win.

Tyrese Maxey was nearly unstoppable against the Celtics roughly three weeks ago. Although George and Embiid will play, he must continue to be aggressive in looking for his shots. Philadelphia hums when he is in rhythm, so it’s important for the speedy point guard not to defer too much to his co-stars.

On top of Philly’s list are turnovers and 3-point defense. If they can limit their errors and prevent the Celtics from drowning them with 3s, they have a good chance of defending their home court.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

Celtics

PG: Derrick White | PG: Jrue Holiday | SG: Jaylen Brown | PF: Jayson Tatum | C: Kristaps Porzingis

76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: Quentin Grimes | SF: Paul George | PF: Guerschon Yabusele | C: Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Joel Embiid has been dominant when he’s available. In his only game against the Celtics this season, he had 27 points on 53.3% shooting. The well-rested big man could have another strong performance in front of Philly fans and top his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.

Jayson Tatum has been on a roll. He averaged 35.0 points per game on 49.4% efficiency in his last three games before the All-Star break. Against Philly this season, he has averaged 33.5 PPG. The superstar guard could have another big scoring night and top his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers have their stars, so this will likely be another seesaw battle. Still, Boston has been the much better team on both ends of the floor. Following the long rest, the Celtics could get another win at the expense of the 76ers but allow the home team to cover the +7.0 spread.

