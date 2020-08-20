Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - August 21st | Game 3

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Friday, August 21st, 6:30 PM ET (Sunday 4 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Orlando, FL

The Boston Celtics didn't allow Gordon Hayward's absence to get the better of them as they even managed to outrebound the Philadelphia 76ers players on their way to a comfortable win. Joel Embiid continues to perform but he needs serious help from his teammates for a better result in Game 3.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics had to dig deep into their rotation to limit Embiid's exploits in the paint, especially with Daniel Theis being an absolute pushover. Additionally, the bench also chipped in well to give them an additional edge over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Our bench was on full display tonight and helped spark a 128-101 victory over Philly in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/ra3qjJXIW4 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 20, 2020

The trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker combined for 75 points and as long as the tally is anywhere near that number for these stars, the Boston Celtics will be alright. Enes Kanter and Grant Williams did a great job to fend off the Philadelphia 76ers' bench in Game 2 and would want to replicate that going forward.

Advertisement

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum scored eight three-pointers against Philly on Wednesday

Jayson Tatum has come into his own as the leader of the Boston Celtics' offense since February this year. He had another playoff career-high game with 33 points in his latest outing against the Philadelphia 76ers. He can shoot the three, his post game is good, and he helps out a lot on defense too. When Jayson Tatum is in his elements, it becomes that much tougher for the opposition.

Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are truly looking down the barrel now. If Ben Simmons' injury wasn't enough, their bench misfired gravely in their blowout loss on Wednesday. The team is crying out for consistency outside of Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson at the moment.

If you're Brett Brown, you have to be disappointed by Al Horford's performances. He didn't have a great year but his experience should've played a huge role in the NBA Playoffs, especially against his former team Boston Celtics. The Sixers need to regroup well if they are to even stand a chance in Game 3.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris needs to seriously improve his output

Tobias Harris has gone 10-of-30 in the first two games of this series against the Boston Celtics and that's simply not good enough for a player on a max contract. Joel Embiid is still the main superstar for the Philadelphia 76ers but he cannot do it alone and Harris needs to be the Robin to his Batman. Harris' work on the boards is commendable but he needs to complement it with some scoring punch.

76ers Predicted Lineup

Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Celtics vs 76ers Match Prediction

This seems like a no way back situation for the Philadelphia 76ers now. While every Philly player not named Joel Embiid or Josh Richardson continues to be streaky, the Boston Celtics' strained rotation has thrived superbly. An Embiid supershow could be on the cards in Game 3 but unless the rest of his crew shows up, Boston Celtics are the favorites to win this tie and take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Where to watch Celtics vs 76ers?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Philadelphia, while TNT will broadcast the same nationwide. Fans in India can watch this match-up on Sony Six. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Match Preview - 21st August 2020 | Game 3