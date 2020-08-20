Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Match Preview - 21st August 2020 | Game 3

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Friday, 21st August , 2020, 4:00 PM ET (Saturday 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

After a heartbreaking loss against the Denver Nuggets in game one, the Utah Jazz responded in style by winning the second fixture by 124-105. Donovan Mitchell had another great game as he scored 30 points and dished out 8 assists on the night. The Denver Nuggets had no answer to the spectacular shooting performance by the Utah Jazz players.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets were dominant in the overtime in game one of the best of seven series but struggled badly in game two. Their perimeter defence could not keep up with Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson. The two Utah Jazz guards caused Denver Nuggets problems all game.

Coach Mike Malone will have to formulate a strategy to counter the Jazz players in game three of the series or it will slip away from the Denver Nuggets' hands.

Key Player- Nikola Jokic

Advertisement

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

Nikola Jokic was pick of the Denver Nuggets players, but even he had a underwhelming night if we are to judge him by his lofty standards. He scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds but couldn't assert himself against the Utah Jazz defence and ultimately ran out of steam by the fourth quarter. If the Nuggets are to win the third game in the series, Jokic will have to be at his best.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Jamal Murray, Torrey Craig, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Also read: "That's a critical blow for them" Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce concerned about the team's chances after Gordon Hayward's injury

Utah Jazz Preview

It was a superb performance by the Utah Jazz as they carved open the Denver Nuggets defence. The Donovan Mitchell-Jordan Clarkson guard tandem was superb on the night. The Utah Jazz shooters were at their best as the team shot 46 per cent from the three-point range.

The Utah Jazz might get a boost for the third game in the series as star point guard Mike Conley will be eligible to make a return. Conley had to leave the NBA bubble to be with his family after her wife gave birth to their third child. Conley will bring much needed shooting and playmaking to this Utah Jazz team.

Key Player- Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

Donovan Mitchell had another superb night, as he recorded 30 points and tormented the Denver Nuggets defence all game. The Nuggets had no answer for his playmaking and three-point shooting. Mitchell has been the best player in both the games and he can be the player who decides the series. Head coach Quin Snyder will be expecting another big game from the shooting guard.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets- Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz will be high on confidence after a dominant performance against the Denver Nuggets. They will also be boosted by the return of point guard Mike Conley, who will strengthen Quin Snyder's starting lineup.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, will be looking to win the third game and restore the lead. It should be a close game, but the Utah Jazz is expected to win this fixture and go 2-1 up in the series.

Jazz vs Nuggets- Where to Watch

Live coverage of the match can be seen on TNT. The same will be broadcast nationwide in the US on ESPN. You can also live-stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also read: NBA news update: Zero new COVID-19 positive cases, Kendrick Perkins reacts to a controversial remark about LeBron James' legacy