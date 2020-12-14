Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - December 15th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers share one of the most well-documented and fierce rivalries in the league. The two Eastern Conference heavyweights will be in the spotlight once again on Tuesday, as they will meet for an NBA preseason clash. Both the teams will be playing their first NBA preseason game, so it wouldn't be a surprise if it's a low-scoring affair.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Preseason

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 15th, 7:30 PM ( Wednesday, 6:00 AM IST )

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

The Boston Celtics inflicted a heavy defeat on the Philadelphia 76ers the last time these two sides met, so the latter will be looking to exact revenge. That defeat came in the playoffs, and it could serve as an added incentive for the 76ers to clinch a victory in this NBA preseason fixture.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers chose to revamp their roster and coaching staff this offseason, bringing in Doc Rivers as the new head coach and Daryl Morey as the new General Manager. The 76ers also added key rotational pieces like Seth Curry and Danny Green, who can allow Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to play their natural game.

Rivers and the 76ers will look to start their 2020/21 campaign on a positive note, and what better way to do it than beating your arch-rivals on home turf.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

After getting a good period of rest, dominant big Joel Embiid will be looking to wreak havoc against a depleted Boston Celtics team, who will be without Tristan Thompson. This will give Embiid the license to execute many post-up plays against a weak Celtics paint defense, which could be the key to the Philadelphia 76ers' key to success in this game.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Seth Curry, Danny Green, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics Preview

First half schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fd28BZoSMG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 4, 2020

It is safe to say that the Boston Celtics may struggle in the initial phase of the upcoming season after losing Gordon Hayward, a key contributor for them in the last campaign. In his absence, the Boston Celtics will expect their dynamic small forwards, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to step up in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Celtics are one of the title contenders in the upcoming season. They will be expected to perform like one against the Philadelphia 76ers, who will be playing their first game under new coach Doc Rivers.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Jayson Tatum has improved every year he has been in the league, and fans will be expecting him to have an MVP-caliber 2020/21 campaign. The young superstar recently signed a rookie max extension with the Boston Celtics, and the Duke product will be looking to repay the franchise's faith by having a stellar campaign.

Tatum will have a chance to prove his mettle against a strong and physical Philadelphia 76ers side, who will have to defend in numbers if they want to contain the 22-year-old.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Jeff Teague, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Celtics vs. 76ers Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics are a well-coached unit and the team has strong chemistry. On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers will be rolling out a new-look team under a new coach, and it won't be a surprise if the Celtics earn a comfortable win against their arch-rivals.

Where to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

The national telecast of the game will be available on TNT. Local streaming will be available on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can also catch the game on Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube.