Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - February 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their homestand when they host the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, February 15.

The Celtics are coming off a 105-95 win against the Atlanta Hawks. On a hot streak through the month of February, the Celtics are 33-25 on the season. The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, are also coming off a win. Following a 103-93 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 76ers are now 34-22 on the season.

Tuesday night's game will be the final installment of the four-game season series between the Celtics and the 76ers. With Philadelphia leading 2-1, they will look to clinch the series at home.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, February 15, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, February 16, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most impressive teams since the start of the new year. Thanks to a healthy roster and key additions since the trade deadline, the Celtics are 7-0 through the month of February.

A lot of the Celtics' success can be attributed to their defense. On an eight-game winning streak dating back to January, the Celtics have been one of the best defensive units in the league.

The Celtics Fanpage @TheCelticsFP Boston Celtics in 2022:



• 1st in net rating

• 1st in defensive rating

• 1st in opponent eFG%

• 13-6 record

• Tatum averaging 26/8/5

• Brown averaging 25/7/4 Boston Celtics in 2022:• 1st in net rating• 1st in defensive rating• 1st in opponent eFG%• 13-6 record• Tatum averaging 26/8/5• Brown averaging 25/7/4

Their last game against the Atlanta Hawks saw some stifling defense, as they held an offensive team like Atlanta to 95 points. Their win streak looks even more impressive, considering they only saw two teams score 100 points in this period.

There were also mpressive performances from their core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. Meanwhile, the new addition of Derrick White should add more depth.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum attempts to drive past Cam Thomas.

A key player for the Boston Celtics heading into their upcoming road fixture could be Jayson Tatum. Coming off a huge performance against the Hawks, Tatum will look to continue his resurgence.

He registered a 38-point outing in the win against the Hawks. Although he is traditionally a volume shooter, Tatum shot 40% from beyond the arc and 48.1% from the field.

Although his three-point shooting has been fairly unreliable in the last few games, the Celtics forward has found ways to score by driving to the rim and playing in the post.

The upcoming game will see Tatum match up against Tobias Harris. He should have a lot of avenues to score, considering Harris' relative lack of defensive skill. The Celtics superstar could play a key role in establishing a steady flow to his team's offense.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III,

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers made a lot of noise at the trade deadline. In a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers acquired James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons and a few other pieces.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN.

Considering the fact that Simmons refused to play for the 76ers all season, it could be said that Philadelphia won the trade. However, they had to give up Seth Curry and Andre Drummond in the deal. Considering Harden's unavailability due to his rehabilitation, the 76ers may have lost more than they gained.

However, the 76ers still managed to win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, thanks to a dominant performance by Joel Embiid. The 76ers will look to ride the momentum of their superstar's performance in this matchup.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid fights for a rebound.

A key player for the Philadelphia 76ers in their upcoming home fixture could be Joel Embiid.

He has been playing at an MVP-caliber, and is coming off a monster performance against the Cavaliers. The 76ers will hope their superstar can repeat that performance in this game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport EMBIID THROWS DOWN THE HAMMER ON JARRETT ALLEN EMBIID THROWS DOWN THE HAMMER ON JARRETT ALLEN 🔨 😱 https://t.co/6idJiQvsUt

The Cameroonian big man registered a dominant showing of 40 points, 14 rebounds and ten assists. Given his versatility, Embiid dictates the pace of Philadelphia's offense while playing a key role as a facilitator as well.

Embiid has been in tremendous form recently. However, against Boston's defensive rotation of Williams III and Horford, the 27-year old could have his work cut out.

He will look to dismantling Boston's defense, as he carries a huge responsibility in facilitating Philadelphia's offense.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Matisse Thybulle | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Celtics vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup on Tuesday night is a marquee clash for good reason. The battle of two solid teams in the East promises to be a good one.

While the game could be a balanced one, the Celtics might enjoy a slight advantage. Although the 76ers have a great roster, James Harden continues to be out of the rotation.

The pressure on Embiid to perform is immense. While he should have his avenues to dominate, the Celtics have been playing some tremendous defense and efficient basketball. That could see them beat the 76ers.

Where to watch the Celtics vs 76ers game?

The Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic.

