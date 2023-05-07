Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th, 2023 | Game 4, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics will play another game in Philadelphia on Sunday. They have a 2-1 series lead, but beating the 76ers on the road in two straight games will be very difficult.

The 76ers have Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP. However, the big man has been dealing with knee issues for the past two weeks, which is why he may not be at his 100% on Sunday.

In their last game on Friday, the Celtics ended up winning the game 114-102. Embiid had a 30-point, 13-rebound double-double, but this wasn't enough to keep Boston at bay.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead against the Philadelphia 76ers

The Boston Celtics will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead on Sunday. Throughout NBA history, teams who were down 1-3 have managed to win the series only 13 times.

Winning on Sunday would likely secure another Eastern Conference finals appearance for the Celtics. They ended up advancing all the way to the NBA Finals last year, but were beaten by the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The Philadelphia 76ers may not have Joel Embiid (Image via Getty Images)

Joel Embiid is the only player who is listed on the injury report for the 76ers. He's dealing with a right knee sprain and is listed as questionable for Game 4 against the Celtics. Considering that this is a must-win game for Philly, the six-time All-Star will likely play in it.

You may be interested in reading: Why did Joel Embiid get a Rolex by James Harden? Reason behind expensive gift explored

The Boston Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari, who hasn't played a single game for the team due to knee issues. Marcus Smart (left ankle) and Blake Griffin (back) are questionable for the matchup.

While Griffin is not a big part of Joe Mazzulla's rotation, playing without Smart will make things much more difficult for the Celtics. The defensive-minded guard has averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in the series.

Smart is having another great season for the Boston Celtics (Image via Getty Images)

Game 4 of the series will tip off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where the 76ers were 29-12 during the regular season.

You may be interested in reading: "I think players have to show up" - Joel Embiid seemingly takes a shot at James Harden and his teammates after dismal loss in Game 3

The Sixers won't be at their full health, but we predict that they will tie the series on Sunday. Their success will largely depend on Joel Embiid's status and performance. If the 2023 MVP can show up and have another big game, his team will end up victorious.

Poll : 0 votes