Why did Joel Embiid get a Rolex by James Harden? Reason behind expensive gift explored

Joel Embiid was named the 2023 NBA MVP on Tuesday. The Philadelphia 76ers received more votes than Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, winning the first MVP award of his incredible career.

Embiid has come a long way. From dealing with a foot injury that caused him to miss the first two seasons, to losing his brother in a car accident. His teammates know his story and have supported him throughout his MVP campaign.

James Harden, the former MVP, gave Joel Embiid a custom Rolex as a gift for winning the prestigious award. The cost of the luxury watch is estimated at approximately $100,000, but there is no doubt that it's priceless to the 76ers center.

James Harden gifted Joel Embiid a Rolex with custom engraving

Winning the MVP award has always been Joel Embiid's dream. For him, it's more than just a trophy. It's a testament to his hard work and everything he's had to go through to get to where he is today.

James Harden knows what it feels like to win the valuable award. A few years before he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, the 6-foot-5 guard was the league's best player in Houston. He averaged 30.4 points per game, leading the league in scoring and propelling the Rockets to the best record in the season.

Harden gifted Embiid a brand new Rolex with "23 MVP" engraved into the back



Harden knows what it takes to be the MVP and he knew that his teammate was going to win the award. Shortly after Embiid was named the league's most valuable player, Harden gave him a custom Rolex with a "23 MVP" engraved in the back.

The diamond-encrusted rose gold luxury watch is worth around $100,000. However, its value to Embiid is priceless. It was one of the most amazing gifts he could have gotten and it shows that Harden believed in him.

Joel Embiid knows that winning the MVP award without James Harden would have been extremely difficult. His teammate is still one of the best guards in the league, which has certainly helped him boost his MVP case.

Embiid praised Harden and his amazing playmaking skills (Image via Getty Images)

The 2023 NBA MVP praised Harden during his press conference after winning the award:

"He’s given up a lot," Embiid said. "He’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with, and he’s the best playmaker, probably, in the NBA.”

Harden took a $15 million paycut last summer to stay with the 76ers and help them sign more valuable players like P.J. Tucker.

The veteran guard has also sacrificed his scoring, allowing Embiid to lead the league in it. Harden averaged only 14.5 field goal attempts per game in the 2022-23 season, the lowest mark since he became a starter a decade ago.

Embiid knows everything his teammate has done for the team and appreciates it. Without Harden, the situation in Philadelphia certainly wouldn't be as good as it is now.

