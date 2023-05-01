76ers guard James Harden was willing to 'sacrifice' money and role with the team

Before the regular season began, James Harden made it an emphasis regarding his willingness to 'sacrifice' a huge paycut to allow the Philadelphia 76ers organization to acquire key players that can bolster their roster depth in preparation for a deep playoff run.

In an ESPN article written by Tim Bontemps, James Harden discussed his 'sacrifice' mentality heading into the season.

"I told myself this year that it's just, I'm all big on sacrifice," Harden said. "Whether it's the money or my role, just letting everything go and just sacrificing -- and then seeing what it gives me."

During the offseason, the 76ers were able to acquire PJ Tucker, De'Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and Montrezl Harrell to improve their roster depth and later acquired Jalen McDaniels via a three-way trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland received Matisse Thybulle along with the Charlotte Hornets receiving draft compensation and Svi Mykhailiuk.

All those assets became a possibility when Harden signed a one-year $33 million deal with the player option for a second year. But even with this selfless act from the All-Star, he is still often criticized by the media for not being the player that he was back in Houston.

Throughout the regular season, James has experienced some setbacks in finding the right balance between taking a more reserved approach and an aggressive playing style.

For all the mixed receptions he has received from the media and online, James Harden still finished the season averaging 21.0 points on 44.1% shooting, including 38.5% from three-point range, 10.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

The 76ers All-Star is now in a second-round series against one of the elite teams in the league, the Boston Celtics. In regular season meetings against the Celtics, Harden averaged 25.5 points on 47.5% shooting, including 42.4% from three-point range, 9.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

James Harden on 76ers teammate Joel Embiid's injury status

In a best-of-seven series against the Celtics, the 76ers will need to be at full strength with their star center Joel Embiid leading the way.

After a practice held last Saturday, James Harden spoke to the media regarding Embiid's status for Game 1 of the semifinals round.

“I mean, it's up to Joel," Harden said. "That’s all on him. I don’t think nobody in the world can have that mindset other than Joel Embiid. Obviously, we know the value that he brings to our team and what he's been doing all year long. So, I mean, when he's ready to come back and hoop, when he feels like he's ready, obviously, we’re waiting for him.”

With Embiid listed as doubtful for Game 1, James Harden will be expected to take on more of the scoring responsibility as opposed to what he's been accustomed to with his role for the 76ers.

