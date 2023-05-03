Joel Embiid press conference: What did the 76ers say in his recent presser?

Joel Embiid won his first NBA MVP award on Tuesday night. The Philadelphia 76ers was named hte MVP after leading the league in scoring for the second straight season.

On Wednesday, Embiid accepted the award during a press conference. The 29-year-old superstar was honored to be named the league's most valuable player, but he also stressed that it was one of the many awards he'd dreamed of winning.

"It’s amazing. It’s something that I’ve dreamt of and I’ve always wanted," Embiid said during the press conference. "This is just one step to whatever I want to accomplish, which is to win championships."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2023 MVP also said that the award means a lot to him. It's a validation of his hard work and everything he's gone through to win it.

Joel Embiid is the first Philadelphia 76ers to win the MVP award since Allen Iverson in 2001

Joel Embiid was a fantastic two-way player throughout the entire season. He led the Philadelphia 76ers to one of the best records in the league, and was also extremely fun to watch.

During the press conference, the 76ers superstar praised James Harden for making him a better player.

"He’s given up a lot," Embiid said. "He’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with, and he’s the best playmaker, probably, in the NBA.”

Harden and Embiid were fantastic for the Sixers this season (Image via Getty Images)

The two-time scoring champion has always wanted to win the MVP award. He's been one of the top MVP candidates over the last few years, but he finally won it in 2023.

You may be interested in reading: Joel Embiid in awe of James Harden's playmaking ability: "He just finds me and sees the plays that not everyone else might see"

The award is a testament to his hard work.

"I don’t want to win this award because it’s the MVP," Embiid clarified. "I want to win it because it means a lot to me. I went through a lot. It’s a validation that everything you went through is paying off.”

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers



Joel Embiid 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP Press Conference the MVP is here.Joel Embiid 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP Press Conference twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… the MVP is here. Joel Embiid 2022-23 Kia NBA MVP Press Conference twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar said that his goal was to come to the United States and get a degree. However, he ended up becoming one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

"I feel like my life is a movie. I started playing basketball at 15. The whole goal when I got a chance to come to the US was to get a degree, and get a job."

You may be interested in reading: Who was Joel Embiid's brother and how did he die?

Joel Embiid has come a long way. From missing the first two seasons of his professional career and considering retirement, to winning the most important individual award in basketball.

However, the story is not over yet. The big man wants to win a championship and has a good chance of doing so this year. The Sixers have a 1-0 lead over the Boston Celtics, and it appears that Embiid will be back for Game 2.

Poll : 0 votes