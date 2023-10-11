Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers are set for a 2023-24 NBA preseason rematch on Wednesday (Oct. 11). The two teams previously faced off in their respective preseason debuts on Sunday, with Boston coming away with a 114-106 victory. The Celtics followed that up with a 114-107 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, a game in which they rested all their key veteran players. So, Boston enters Wednesday night with a 1-1 record through two preseason games, with three more to go. Meanwhile, the Sixers (0-1) will be competing in the second of their four preseason games after being off since Sunday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, both teams’ rosters are in question. Stars Joel Embiid (rest) and James Harden (personal) as well as guard De’Anthony Melton (rest) are listed as day-to-day and questionable for the Sixers. Meanwhile, guard Furkan Korkmaz (leg) and big man Montrezl Harrell (knee) are listed as out.

As for the Celtics, their entire core (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Al Horford) are all still listed as questionable due to rest purposes. Meanwhile, two-way contract wing Jay Scrubb (knee) remains out.

Game details

Teams: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Oct. 11, 2023 / 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers game preview

The outcome of Wednesday’s rematch between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will depend heavily on which star players suit up for each team. In their previous matchup, Embiid and Harden sat out, while Boston was basically at full strength. This provided an opportunity for Celtics reserve guard Payton Pritchard to thrive with a game-high 26 points and six 3-pointers off the bench.

Meanwhile, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey led Philly with 24 points.

Assuming both teams are close to full strength on Wednesday, it should be a very different outcome. The Celtics have one of the most formidable cores in the league in Tatum, Brown, Holiday, Porzingis, Horford and White. Boston’s Top 6 offers a balanced combination of wing scoring, rim protection, playmaking and perimeter defense.

However, the Sixers still have the best player in the matchup in Embiid, the league's reigning MVP. The big man will likely pose problems for the Celtics’ lack of center depth all season long. Meanwhile, Harden and Maxey can also both heat up at any time and take over games for Philly. But overall, the Sixers still appear to be at a talent disadvantage.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers odds & prediction

Spread: Celtics (-2.5), 76ers (+2.5)

Over/Under: 220

Moneyline: Celtics (-154), 76ers (+126)

Preseason results ultimately don’t matter too much as teams aren’t trying their hardest to win. However, the Boston Celtics are still considered the favorites to knock off the Philadelphia 76ers once again on Wednesday. The Celtics have had the Sixers’ number for years and have a more well-rounded team. They also appear slightly more likely to be at full strength after having already rested their starters on Monday. But to be safe, fans should check back in on both teams’ injury reports closer to game time.

Boston Celtics roster

• Oshae Brissett

• Wenyen Gabriel

• DJ Steward

• Lamar Stevens

• Neemias Queta (TW)

• Svi Mykhailiuk

• Jay Scrubb (TW)

• Dalano Banton

• JD Davison (TW)

• Jordan Walsh

• Kristaps Porzingis

• Al Horford

• Sam Hauser

• Luke Kornet

• Jrue Holiday

• Derrick White

• Jayson Tatum

• Payton Pritchard

• Jaylen Brown

Philadelphia 76ers roster

Terquavion Smith (TW)

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Danny Green

David Duke Jr.

Javonte Smart

Filip Petrusev

Azuolas Tubelis (TW)

Montrezl Harrell

Paul Reed

Patrick Beverley

Mo Bamba

Tobias Harris

Ricky Council IV (TW)

Dewayne Dedmon

James Harden

Danuel House Jr.

P.J. Tucker

Joel Embiid

Furkan Korkmaz

Jaden Springer

Tyrese Maxey

De'Anthony Melton