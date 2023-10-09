"OG out here wearing booty shorts": NBA Twitter vehemently supports Tyrese Maxey's mockery of PJ Tucker's fit 

Following the Philadelphia 76ers first preseason game, Tyrese Maxey decided to have some fun with teammate P.J. Tucker. While the team was enjoying a drink after the game, the young guard proceeded to roast Tucker for his outfit choice.

Tyrese Maxey posted a photo to his Instagram story of Tucker wearing jean shorts in the locker room. Once the photo made its way around social media, fans were merciless towards the veteran forward.

Tucker donned this after making his preseasond debut against the Boston Celtics. In 12 minutes of action, he posted a box score of zero points, three rebounds and three assists on 0-for-1 shooting from the field.

Tyrese Maxey shines in preseason debut

Before he was making fun on P.J. Tucker in the locker room, Tyrese Maxey also made his preseason debut against the Celtics. With no Joel Embiid or James Harden in the lineup, he got to lead the charge for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Even though they ended up losing, Maxey was one of major bright spots for the Philadelphia 76ers. He finished the game with a team-high 24 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Heading into this season, the development of Tyrese Maxey will be crucial for the 76ers. Given their current circumstances, they need the young guard to take a big step forward this year.

While Harden may have returned to camp, there is no telling if he'll play in games when the season comes around. If he opts to wait it out until he's traded, Maxey will have to help fill the void. Along with becoming the starting point guard again, he'll also be called upon to be the secondary scoring option behind Joel Embiid.

Maxey has made great strides since being drafted in 2020, and his preseason debut is a testament to that. He put together a well-rounded game, scoring in bunches and showing flashes as a facilitator.

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2022, Maxey has been a foundational piece for the franchise. Last season, he posted averages of 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Based on his performance against the Celtics, he looks ready to take an even bigger role in 2024.

If the 76ers want any chance at staying competitive while waiting out the Harden saga, they'll need Maxey to hit the ground running to start the year.