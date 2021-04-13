Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers enter this contest in contrasting forms. While the Celtics have lost only once in their last six games, the Blazers have won only twice in their previous six outings. Both teams are still in line to make the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Boston Celtics secured a statement 105-87 win in their last matchup against the Denver Nuggets. They played hard defensively and all five starters scored in double digits. Jayson Tatum led the charge for the Celtics in this game like he has been doing all season. Tatum had a career-high 53 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been on a torrid patch lately. They've been comfortably blown out in each of their four losses in April, while their only two wins have come against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons, both struggling teams. Damian Lillard has struggled in the last five games too, averaging 17.8 points on just 35% shooting.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Evan Fournier dribbles the ball

Evan Fournier remains the only missing name for the Boston Celtics. Fournier entered the league's health and safety protocols a week ago and hasn't joined the team on their current three-game road trip. Romeo Langford is likely to get extended minutes in Fournier's absence.

Jaylen Brown was questionable against the Denver Nuggets but he ended up playing. Brown was diagnosed with knee tendonitis earlier during the season but hasn't missed too many games because of it. He should be available against the Portland Trail Blazers as well.

Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic returned to the Portland Trail Blazers' lineup against the Miami Heat after missing the previous matchup due to knee inflammation. Nurkic should be available against the Boston Celtics too but is likely to continue on a minutes restriction.

Zach Collins simply hasn't had any luck with injuries. He's only played 11 games in roughly two years and has had multiple surgeries on his left ankle to repair a stress fracture. Collins remains sidelined indefinitely.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will return with the same lineup that has helped them win three games in a row. They don't play a back-to-back until late April so there's no need for Kemba Walker to sit out. Marcus Smart will slot alongside Walker to sort the backcourt for the team.

Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Jaylen Brown's tendonitis is healing and he's likely to feature against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jayson Tatum has scored 81 points over the last two games and will be leading the charge for the Celtics again. Robert Williams has also come good as a traditional big and has shot at 76.3% from the field in April.

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard will be hoping to get rid of his patchy form when he starts for the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. CJ McCollum will play beside Lillard and will be looking to shake off the tough shooting night that he had against the Miami Heat.

Norm is QUICK.



Headband Nurk with the rejection

Norman Powell hasn't been too great defensively, but his 16.3 points per game keep him in the starting lineup. Robert Covington will take up the other wing spot and is likely to guard Jayson Tatum. Jusuf Nurkic will round out the starting lineup.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jaylen Brown | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Robert Williams III

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic

