Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 24, 2025

The Boston Celtics may not end the NBA 2024-25 season as the No. 1 seed, but they have still been one of the teams to beat. The defending champions are only the third team this season to go past 50 wins and have breached that mark in the last three editions — a testament to how clinical they have been as an outfit.

Despite the wobble at certain stretches and injuries to their starters, the Celtics have managed to remain a legitimate threat. That makes them favorites to walk away with a win when they take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Monday. Boston is 2-0 in their four-game road trip and will play the Kings on the second night of their back-to-back set. They come off a solid 129-116 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The Kings are on a two-game losing streak with losses to the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks. The double-whammy sees them slip to ninth in the stacked Western Conference standings with the Phoenix Suns one win behind them.

Both sides met in January this season with the Kings riding on a Domantas Sabonis' double-double to restrict the Celtics to less than 100 points, winning 114-97. Payback will be on Boston's mind as they look to dominate the Kings as they weave through their road trip.

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings matchup tips off at 10 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS. The game can be streamed live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply), and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Boston Celtics -3.5 o220.5 (-110) -161 Sacramento Kings +3.5 u220.5 (-110) +135

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Preview

The Celtics boast a top-five offense and defense this season. Boston is seventh in scoring offense, averaging 116.7 points per game and 117.5 points per 100 possessions. The defending champions are 18th in field goal percentage (46.3%) and sixth in 3-point offense making 37% of their 3s.

In response, Sacramento is ninth in the NBA in scoring offense averaging 116.5 points and 113.9 points per 100 possessions. They vault over the Celtics in field goal offense with a ninth-placed 47.8% offense and are 21st in 3-point offense making 35.3% of their 3s.

The Celtics are the superior unit on the defensive end. They are third in the league in scoring defense allowing a paltry 108 points per game and 108.0 points per 100 possessions. The Kings are 20th as they concede 115.8 points and 113.3 points per 100 possessions.

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups

With forward-center Domantas Sabonis upgraded to questionable, the Kings will see a major boost with their best two-way player likely taking the floor. This would mean replacing center Jonas Valanciunas in the starting five. The Kings have listed Devin Carter (illness) and Malik Monk (illness) as questionable.

Position Player PG Keon Ellis/Malik Monk SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis/Jonas Valanciunas

The Celtics are yet to release their updated injury report. Jaylen Brown (right knee) was sidelined for the clash against the Portland Trail Blazers. With the wing set to be re-evaluated on Monday, there is a possibility of the team fielding the same five against Sacramento.

Position Player PG Jrue Holiday SG Derrick White SF Jayson Tatum PF Al Horford C Kristaps Porzingis

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Betting Tips

Jayson Tatum comes in with an o/u of -105/-114 on points. Kristaps Porzingis is -110/-112 on points and rebounds. For the Kings, DeMar DeRozan is -125/-132 on points. Domantas Sabonis is one to watch out for with an o/u of -120/-125 on points and rebounds.

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings Prediction

The wobbly Sacramento Kings will need a solid outing from their 'Big 3' assuming Sabonis suits up on Monday. Expect the center to battle some rust against the in-form Boston Celtics. The Kings have the necessary firepower to get past the visitors and with Sabonis in the mix, expected a spirited performance. Take Sacramento for the win on Monday.

