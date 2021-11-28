Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will head to Toronto to meet the Toronto Raptors for their upcoming NBA game. The Celtics, after their recent loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, have now been pushed to the 10th position in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors, having lost the previous game to the Indiana Pacers, now stand 12th in the East.

Boston is on a two-game losing streak heading into Sunday. They are far from the top six playoff bracket, which is essentially the only goal for a team during the regular season.

At this point in time, unlike last season, the Boston Celtics' troubles are more on the offensive end than the defensive. Their offensive rating of 107.3 is ranked 20th in the league. With Jaylen Brown still under a play-time restriction and a bench that refuses to contribute to scoring, the game against the Toronto Raptors will turn out to be a tough battle.

The Raptors, on the other hand, have only Scottie Barnes to show in the name of defense. They have allowed teams to score 106.6 points per game while scoring only 106.3 themselves. That being said, the Toronto Raptors have a fearsome offense that is quite capable of punishing the Boston Celtics come Sunday night.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Dennis Schroder, a crucial rotation player for the Celtics, is sidelined for the upcoming game against Toronto. As per Jay King of The Athletic, Schroder hurt his right ankle during the game against the Spurs. King also informed the public about Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams' status.

"Jaylen Brown is questionable tomorrow. Robert Williams is out. And Dennis Schroder, also out, has been added to the injury report with a sprained right ankle. He appeared to tweak it in San Antonio."

Brown, who missed eight consecutive games due to a hamstring injury and is currently under a play-time restriction, has been listed as questionable. Williams, who has played only one of the last six Boston games, is also sidelined for Sunday.

Player Name Status Reason Jaylen Brown Questionable Return to reconditioning Dennis Schroder Out Sprained right ankle Robert Williams III Out Illness (Non-Covid)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors have one sidelined and two questionable players heading into Sunday. OG Anunoby, who is suffering from a hip pointer, is marked as questionable against the Boston Celtics. Raptors' #3 has missed the last five games and may very well miss the upcoming one depending on his status prior to the the game.

Gary Trent Jr., who is one of Toronto's top scorers, is listed as questionable after he left the game against the Pacers early due to a right calf contusion. Khem Birch, having missed the last two games, will miss another due to right knee swelling.

Player Name Status Reason OG Anunoby Questionable Left hip pointer Gary Trent Jr. Questionable Right calf contusion Khem Birch Out Right knee swelling

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Boston will most likely start Sunday's game with Marcus Smart and Josh Richardson, who will start if Jaylen Brown is not cleared before the match.

Mark Murphy @Murf56 Jayson Tatum: "I’m fine with, I guess, being the reason or the blame guy. It doesn’t bother me at all. Understand it’s a long season, but we’re going to figure it out. I’m certain of it. I know we’ve got a lot of guys in there that’s gonna compete, that’s gonna fight." Jayson Tatum: "I’m fine with, I guess, being the reason or the blame guy. It doesn’t bother me at all. Understand it’s a long season, but we’re going to figure it out. I’m certain of it. I know we’ve got a lot of guys in there that’s gonna compete, that’s gonna fight."

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum will start as the team's small forward. Tatum, who has seemed rusted in the late moments of the game, is averaging 25.0 points per game. He will play alongside Grant Williams and Al Horford on the frontcourt.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto will play without two of their key starters while hosting the Celtics. We predict that Svi Mykhailiuk will start in Trent's absence and Scottie Barnes will play as the small forward if Anunoby is not cleared for the game.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam will start as the team's power forward and Precious Achiuwa will start as the center. Fred VanVleet will resume his role as the primary point guard.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Grant Williams | Center - Al Horford.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Svi Mykhailiuk | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Precious Achiuwa.

Edited by Prem Deshpande