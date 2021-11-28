Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will head to Toronto to meet the Toronto Raptors for their upcoming NBA game. The Celtics, after their recent loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, have now been pushed to the 10th position in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors, having lost the previous game to the Indiana Pacers, now stand 12th in the East.
Boston is on a two-game losing streak heading into Sunday. They are far from the top six playoff bracket, which is essentially the only goal for a team during the regular season.
At this point in time, unlike last season, the Boston Celtics' troubles are more on the offensive end than the defensive. Their offensive rating of 107.3 is ranked 20th in the league. With Jaylen Brown still under a play-time restriction and a bench that refuses to contribute to scoring, the game against the Toronto Raptors will turn out to be a tough battle.
The Raptors, on the other hand, have only Scottie Barnes to show in the name of defense. They have allowed teams to score 106.6 points per game while scoring only 106.3 themselves. That being said, the Toronto Raptors have a fearsome offense that is quite capable of punishing the Boston Celtics come Sunday night.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
Dennis Schroder, a crucial rotation player for the Celtics, is sidelined for the upcoming game against Toronto. As per Jay King of The Athletic, Schroder hurt his right ankle during the game against the Spurs. King also informed the public about Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams' status.
"Jaylen Brown is questionable tomorrow. Robert Williams is out. And Dennis Schroder, also out, has been added to the injury report with a sprained right ankle. He appeared to tweak it in San Antonio."
Brown, who missed eight consecutive games due to a hamstring injury and is currently under a play-time restriction, has been listed as questionable. Williams, who has played only one of the last six Boston games, is also sidelined for Sunday.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Raptors have one sidelined and two questionable players heading into Sunday. OG Anunoby, who is suffering from a hip pointer, is marked as questionable against the Boston Celtics. Raptors' #3 has missed the last five games and may very well miss the upcoming one depending on his status prior to the the game.
Gary Trent Jr., who is one of Toronto's top scorers, is listed as questionable after he left the game against the Pacers early due to a right calf contusion. Khem Birch, having missed the last two games, will miss another due to right knee swelling.
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups
Boston Celtics
Boston will most likely start Sunday's game with Marcus Smart and Josh Richardson, who will start if Jaylen Brown is not cleared before the match.
Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum will start as the team's small forward. Tatum, who has seemed rusted in the late moments of the game, is averaging 25.0 points per game. He will play alongside Grant Williams and Al Horford on the frontcourt.
Toronto Raptors
Toronto will play without two of their key starters while hosting the Celtics. We predict that Svi Mykhailiuk will start in Trent's absence and Scottie Barnes will play as the small forward if Anunoby is not cleared for the game.
Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam will start as the team's power forward and Precious Achiuwa will start as the center. Fred VanVleet will resume his role as the primary point guard.
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s
Boston Celtics
Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Grant Williams | Center - Al Horford.
Toronto Raptors
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Svi Mykhailiuk | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Precious Achiuwa.