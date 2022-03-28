Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics travel to Toronto to take on the Toronto Raptors in a clash between two teams with postseason aspirations from the same conference.

Boston have most certainly turned a corner after a poor start to the season, and have won nine of their last ten games and seem to pose a legitimate threat to other teams in the Eastern Conference. They have a 26-12 record at TD Garden this season and will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods along with their impenetrable defense as they currently top the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the hosts hold a record that reads 42 wins and 32 losses as they are the sixth seed in the East, and have continued to hover around the 0.500 mark this season. Injuries have plagued the roster but they finally seem to be getting their key players fit. The 2019 winners find themselves four games behind third seed Milwaukee Bucks (46-28) and five games ahead of the tenth-placed Atlanta Hawks (37-37).

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics are coming into this game with superstar Jayson Tatum being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to a knee injury but is probable. Al Horford is out citing personal reasons. Robert Williams III is also missing from this game due to a knee sprain.

Player Status Reason Al Horford Out Personal Jayson Tatum Probable Knee Robert Williams III Out Knee

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors will be without the services of Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn. The former is suffering from a toe injury, while Flynn is out with a hamstring injury. Fred VanVleet is questionable for this game with a knee injury.

Player Status Reason Gary Trent Jr. Out Toe Malachi Flynn Out Hamstring Fred VanVleet Questionable Knee

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds and Spreads - March 28, 2022

Teams Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Toronto Raptors 42-32 -160 U 212.5 -4 Boston Celtics 46-28 +140 O 212.5 +4

The Celtics are favored coming into this game because of their recent run of form as they have won nine of their last 10 outings in the NBA. What is also factored in is their incredible defense and the form of their star duo in Brown and Tatum.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 PPG this season. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.4 PPG this season. The Celtics are on a six-game winning streak.

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.2 PPG this season. The Raptors have won 19 games at home this season. Toronto have won 8 of their last ten games.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will be the guards for the Celtics in this game while the forwards will be Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams. The center of this lineup will be Daniel Theis.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors could have Dalano Banton and Fred VanVleet man the backcourt while the forwards could be Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby. Pascal Siakam should start as the center.

Toronto has won 8 of their last ten games. The Celtics have won 21 games on the road this season. The Raptors are on a two-game winning streak.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart; G: Jaylen Brown; F: Jayson Tatum; F: Grant Williams; C: Daniel Theis.

Toronto Raptors

G - Dalano Banton; G - Fred VanVleet; F - Scottie Barnes; F - OG Anunoby; C - Pascal Siakam.

