Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 28th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The improbable turnaround of the Boston Celtics continues with a game against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Boston leads their season series 2-1 against the Raptors and could clinch it with another win.

Behind their stifling defense and evolving offense, nobody’s been hotter than the Celtics (47-28) in the last few months. They’re currently on a six-game winning run, including wins over elite playoff-bound teams in the Denver Nuggets (44-31), Utah Jazz (45-30) and Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33).

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been impressive and were at it yet again against the Timberwolves. The Celtics’ star duo combined for 65 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Boston’s young cornerstones hit 24 of their 41 shots, including 8-16 from rainbow distance to thoroughly dominate the Wolves.

Meanwhile, the Raptors (42-32) are in the thick of a fight for the enviable sixth seed in the East. They currently hold that spot but could lose it to the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33), Charlotte Hornets (39-36) and Brooklyn Nets (39-36).

Toronto’s game is predicated on their length and ultra-versatility. Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet are expected to lead the team once again. Gary Trent Jr., who’s ruled questionable, is a name worth watching, as he is a key piece on the Raptors’ roster.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Monday, Mar. 28; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, Mar. 29; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston's unforgiving defense has been the catalyst of their resurgence this season. [Photo: CelticsBlog]

The Boston Celtics were 21-22 by the halfway point of the season. They were unable to hold big leads and were frustratingly inconsistent. The doomsayers were already calling the team a bust, pushing president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to break up the Js and fire Ime Udoka.

In one of the biggest reversals in NBA history, the Celtics catapulted themselves from 10th to first place in the East. Their 26-6 record since the midway point of their campaign has allowed them to take the lead over the Miami Heat.

In their last 32 games, they have had the best defense, third-best offense and top net rating. They’re also showing no signs of slowing down, as they are just hitting peak form.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Robert Williams III.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are desperately holding on to the last outright ticket to the postseason. [Photo: Raptors Rapture]

The Eastern Conference is pushing almost every team to play it all out till the last regular-season game. Right now, four teams are within reach of the sixth seed in the East and gain outright entry into the playoffs. The seventh to tenth seeds will have to battle it out for the last two postseason spots via the play-in tournament.

As things stand, the Raptors have a slight edge for that spot. However, to stay there, they will have to play their best basketball against the NBA’s top defensive team.

The good thing for the Raptors is that they are getting healthy. Except for Gary Trent Jr., they should be ready for the tough grind ahead. OG Anunoby, who was Toronto’s best player earlier in the season before injuries put his campaign on hold, is slowly rounding out to form.

Nick Nurse has had the team playing well at both ends of the floor and should be a tough matchup for the surging Celtics.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - OG Anunoby | F - Pascal Siakam | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Khem Birch.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - March 28, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 47-28 +145 Over 217 (-115) +3.5 Toronto Raptors 42-32 -165 Under 217 (-105) -3.5

The Boston Celtics will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Coach Ime Udoka could also choose to rest a few players such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown due to soreness. Robert Williams was also seen limping before he was taken out and hasn't returned yet for the Celtics.

Should the Celtics be complete, the Raptors are still favored, as the latter are literally in a do-or-die game till they nail the sixth spot in the East. Against the weary Celtics at the Scotiabank Arena and desperately looking to win, Toronto will start as the favorite in this game.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Boston is 5-1 against the spread in their last sic games. The Celtics have covered the spread in their last five road games against teams with winning records like the Raptors. Nine of Boston’s 10 games on the second night of a back-to-back have gone OVER.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games. Toronto’s total points have gone UNDER in nine of their last 13 games against the Celtics. The Raptors have a 4-1 record straight up against an Atlantic Division opponent.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics' dominance has been thorough even against playoff-bound teams. They have been so consistently good, especially in defense, that it has become boring at times. If Ime Udoka plays it safe and rests his main stars, the Celtics could lose for the first time in seven games.

Boston is 8-5 this season on the second night of a back-to-back. They are 3-2 in their big turnaround. The Celtics have won six of their last seven games against the Raptors. The Toronto Raptors are 0-8 against the spread in their last eight games against the Celtics at home.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Raptors game?

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup will be available via TSN and NBC Sports Boston.

