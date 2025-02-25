Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 25, 2025

The Boston Celtics hit the road to face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday for their fourth and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Celtics lead 2-1 against the Raptors in the ongoing season series.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors game details and odds

The Celtics-Raptors matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The game will be televised locally on NBCS-BOS and TSN. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-520) vs Raptors (+425)

Spread: Celtics (-11.5) vs Raptors (+11.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o226.5) / -110 (u226.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Preview

The Boston Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference with a 41-16 record and have won nine of their last 10 games. They are riding a five-game winning streak after defeating the New York Knicks 118-105 at home on Sunday. Jayson Tatum led their victory charge with his double-double performance of 25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors stand 13th in the Eastern Conference with an 18-39 record and have won three of their previous 10 outings. They are coming off a 127-109 home victory against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday with Immanuel Quickley leading their winning effort with 23 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block.

Boston will be without Jrue Holiday and Luke Kornet for the upcoming game. Al Horford is listed as questionable while Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman are probable to play. The Celtics will likely use a starting lineup of Derrick White (PG), Jaylen Brown (SG), Jayson Tatum (SF), Al Horford (PF) and Kristaps Porzingis (C).

Meanwhile, Toronto have Brandon Ingram, Ulrich Chomche, and P.J. Tucker listed as out on their injury report for the game. Jakob Poeltl is listed as questionable and Gradey Dick is listed as probable to play. The Raptors are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Immanuel Quickley (PG), Gradey Dick (SG), RJ Barrett (SF), Scottie Barnes (PF) and Jakob Poeltl (C).

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Jayson Tatum is expected to score under 26.5 points in the contest. He recorded under the line in the last two encounters against the Raptors this season and has also not crossed the mark in his previous two outings.

RJ Barrett, meanwhile, could record over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists. He's averaging 34 this season and cleared the line against the Celtics this season. Barrett has also recorded over the total in his last five games.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Prediction

Given the stride the Celtics are on, they are highly favored to extend their winning streak to six with a convincing road victory on Tuesday.

