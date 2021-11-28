Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - November 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will visit Scotiabank Arena on Sunday to take on the Toronto Raptors. It's the third time the teams will lock horns with each other in the 2021-22 NBA season. They are 1-1 in their season series entering this contest.

The Celtics have struggled to perform consistently of late. They are coming off a 88-96 loss against minnows San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Raptors, who got off to a positive start, have stumbled lately. They have won just thrice in their last 10 appearances. Toronto lost 97-114 to the Indiana Pacers in their previous outing.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, November 26, 6:00 PM ET (Monday, November 27, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks

The Boston Celtics have been struggling to get a good start lately. They have lacked the intensity needed to put pressure on their opponents from the get-go. That has been their Achilles heel and could cost them a lot of games moving forward.

The Celtics scored just 14 points in the first quarter against the Spurs. They trailed by 24 points at one stage and had to put in a monumental effort to rally back.

The C's managed to do just that and led by seven points with three minutes left, but couldn't use that momentum down the stretch to seal the win.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown endured an inefficient night once again as both players shot under 40%. They recorded 24 and 16 points, respectively.

The Boston Celtics need to work on their offensive schemes and create equal scoring opportunities for all their players.

They have multiple players who can score and need to use it to their advantage. That would give them an excellent chance to claim a win on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum was in stellar form for the Boston Celtics during their three-game winning streak. He recorded 30-point outings on each occasion.

Tatum was very efficient with his shooting, which was one of the reasons behind his positive performances.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jayson Tatum is too filthy 😳 Jayson Tatum is too filthy 😳 https://t.co/uDzuydg55c

That wasn't the case in his last two appearances, though, and he should have tried to impact the game by creating opportunities for the rest of his teammates instead.

Tatum will need to be wary of that against the Toronto Raptors. If he can make the right plays, the Celtics will have a healthier chance of winning the tie.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Dennis Schroder | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Jaylen Brown | C - Al Horford.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have slowed down in recent weeks as they continue to play without one of their top performers, OG Anunoby. The forward missed his fifth straight match when the Raptors took on the Pacers in their previous outing.

Toronto were a step slower than their opponents during that contest. They endured a difficult second quarter as the Pacers outscored them 35-22 in that stretch. The Raptors never recovered from there on, losing the tie by a 17-point margin.

Nick Nurse's men struggled to make the right passes and recorded just 17 assists compared to their opponents' tally of 31.

Fred VanVleet tried his best to keep the Toronto Raptors in the game with a 26-point outing, while Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes scored 17 points apiece.

Key Player- Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam has been in decent form since his return. The 2019 All-Star is averaging 17.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest across nine appearances.

Siakam will need to contribute more, though. The Toronto Raptors could be without Anunoby once again on Sunday.

In his absence, a season-high outing from Siakam could prove to be decisive in the eventual outcome of the match against the Boston Celtics.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Scottie Barnes | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Precious Achiuwa.

Celtics vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have both struggled to be consistent over the last week or so.

The Celtics are a better team on paper, but they do not have a great record away from home at 5-6. Meanwhile, the Raptors have a dismal 2-6 record at home.

Considering that, this game could go down to the wire. The Celtics have firepower offensively, though, and will have a slight advantage to win this contest due to that.

Where to watch Celtics vs Raptors

The game between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors will be televised by NBC Sports Boston and Sportsnet Now. Fans can catch live action via NBA League Pass too.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar