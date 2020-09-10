Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - September 11th, 2020 | Game 7

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Friday, September 11th, 9 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors played out an instant playoff classic in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals which went to double overtime.

The Toronto Raptors ended up victorious as their never-say-die attitude carried them past a Boston Celtics team brimming with confidence. Game 7 should be another intense match-up between the defending champions and a strong Boston Celtics side.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics will be gutted to have lost Game 6, given the number of chances they had to pull clear of their opponents in clutch situations. At the end of the day, it could have gone either way since the game was reduced to a shootout once it went into overtime, with players from both sides hitting one big shot after another.

It was the first time the Celtics lost a game this season where they shot over 40% from 3-point range, so perhaps Brad Stevens' men can consider this a one-off and move on.

Brad Stevens says of tonight's game, "You move on, and you control what you can control … Throw some ice on your legs and get ready for Friday." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 10, 2020

Star point guard Kemba Walker struggled to get going in Game 6 as he scored just 5 points in over 50 minutes of playing time. If the 30-year-old played anywhere near his capability, the Boston Celtics would surely have wrapped up the series and avoided the upcoming game 7. Regardless, Walker will be desperate to make amends for his lackluster display, so expect him to bounce back strong in the decider.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Brown has been in sensational form

Jaylen Brown seems to have found his scoring rhythm at just the right time. He led the Boston Celtics in scoring for the second straight game as he backed up a 27-point outing with a 31-point display. However, he attempted as many as 30 shots to reach that figure, which isn't a statistic he will be proud of.

The Boston Celtics are a very difficult side to deal with when Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both get going, so if that is the case, the 17-time champions will fancy themselves to reach the Eastern Conference finals.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis

Toronto Raptors Preview

Siakam hasn't looked at his best

The Toronto Raptors will be delighted to have finished on the right end of that intense Game 6 encounter and will be full of confidence going into the do-or-die fixture. The defending champions will certainly feel lucky to still be in the series, given how poorly their All-Star Pascal Siakam has played of late.

Pascal Siakam went 5 for 19 with some cringe-worthy attempts and still finished a game-best +12#nbaPlayoffs2020 — Matt Winer (@MattWinerTV) September 10, 2020

The Toronto Raptors will have a much bigger chance of progressing to the Eastern Conference finals if Siakam can suddenly find his mojo back. The Cameroonian's teammates have done extremely well to keep their side in the hunt during his unforeseen phase of impotency from the field but Game 7 would be a good time to bounce back to his usual self.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Relive Kyle Lowry's CLUTCH jumper to seal the @Raptors 2OT W and force a GAME 7 on Friday at 9:00pm/et on TNT!#NBAPlayoffs #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/d0RrsMv90h — NBA (@NBA) September 10, 2020

Arguably the Toronto Raptors' greatest ever player, Kyle Lowry just wouldn't let his team go home without putting up a fight to remember. He played 53 minutes of fast-paced basketball and finished with 33 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. He is the sole reason why the Raptors are still in this series, and Nick Nurse will pin his hopes of a second consecutive Eastern Conference finals appearance on him.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Celtics vs Raptors Prediction

On paper, the Boston Celtics have way too many scoring options for the Toronto Raptors to deal with. If even two of them can manage to put on a show, the Celtics should walk away with a hard-fought win.

The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, continue to depend on Kyle Lowry to come up clutch. Normal Powell off the bench is also vital to their chances of qualifying. Either way, the Boston Celtics should be slightly favored to come out victorious.

Where to watch Celtics vs Raptors?

Tune in to TNT to catch the national coverage of this all-important Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The NBA League Pass is also an option, especially for fans on-the-go. NBA fanatics in India can catch the action live on Sony Six.

